9to5Mac Happy Hour 222: More iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 leaks, AirPods 3 rumors, iPhone 11 camera upgrades
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss 9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo’s latest week of scoops including Siri Shortcuts and Screen Time coming to the Mac, new Apple Watch features in macOS 10.15, and WWDC 2019 for developers, plus Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest iPhone 11 camera predictions, a flood of rumors about AirPods 3, Samsung’s big Galaxy Fold blunder, and much more.
- Siri Shortcuts and Screen Time coming to the Mac
- Apple Watch authentication expanding on the Mac
- WWDC 2019 for developers: Siri, Marzipan, AR, more
- Kuo: Apple upgrading front camera in 2019 iPhones to 12 megapixels, ultra-wide lens ‘inconspicuous’ thanks to new coating
- 5G iPhone using Qualcomm and Samsung chips in 2020
- AirPods 3 rumored: fall 2019 with noise cancellation
- Kuo: Two new AirPods coming in late 2019, all-new design
- Samsung Galaxy Fold display issues emerge after 48 hours
- Should iPhone owners envy Samsung’s Galaxy Fold?
- Samsung Galaxy Fold US launch delayed ‘at least a month’
- Over 200,000 users signed up for Apple News+ during its first 48 hours, report says
- Apple’s Texture acqusition worth at least $485 million
- Apple reportedly spending $500 million to fund development of 100+ games for its Apple Arcade subscription service
- LG UltraFine 4K Display removed from Apple Store
- Powerbeats Pro launch approaches as Apple gets FCC approval
- Powerbeats Pro colors limited to black at launch
