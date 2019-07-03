Need to find the serial number of your Mac? Read on for four different ways for how to figure out what it is.

If you’re looking to sell or trade-in your Mac, or maybe check its warranty or recall status, you’ll likely need your computer’s serial number.

While Apple removed serial numbers from the back of its iPhones, most Macs feature them printed on the bottom of the computers. However, if the serial number is too small to read or has worn off, we’ll cover how to find it via software and a couple other options.

How to find the serial number on your Mac

About This Mac

In the top left corner, head to  → About This Mac Look for your serial number just above the System Report button

On the bottom of your Mac

MacBook: look for the serial number on the bottom of your notebook, often near the hinge on many models iMac: you can find the serial number on the bottom of the stand Mac mini: you should be able to locate the serial number on the bottom of your Mac mini on the side closest to the ports Mac Pro: on the 2013 and later models you’ll see the serial number on the bottom of the desktop, on older models check the back of your Mac Pro tower

Other options

If your Mac isn’t powering on and the serial number on the bottom is worn off, you can also find it on the original box if you have it Alternately, your Mac’s serial number should also be on the original receipt or invoice

Read more about finding your Mac’s serial number on Apple’s support page here.

