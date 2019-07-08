Apple releasing second public beta of iOS 13 to users today [U]

Update: Apple has also released a new version of iOS 13 developer beta 3 to all developers.

Apple today is releasing the second public beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. The update comes two weeks after Apple released the first public beta of the new operating system to users.

If you’re running the public beta of iOS 13 or iPadOS 13, you’ll be able to update via the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. The update is rolling out now and should be available to most users soon. If you’re not already running the public beta of iOS 13, read our full how-to guide right here.

In addition to iOS 13 public beta two, Apple is also releasing the third developer beta of iOS 13 for the iPhone 7. Apple released iOS 13 developer beta 3 last week, but the iPhone 7 did not receive the update at that time.

iOS 13 developer beta 3 included several changes and improvements. Most notably, the update included a new FaceTime Attention Correction feature, which uses ARKit to help it look like you’re making eye contact with people on FaceTime.

Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below:

