9to5Mac Happy Hour 239: Titanium Apple Watch, new iPhone 11 details, Arcade preview leak

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the full rollout of Apple Card in the US, new Apple Watch material leaks including titanium cases, what the latest EEC database entry tells us about Apple’s fall hardware lineup, new iPhone 11 Pro features coming, iPad and iPad Pro upgrades in the works, a rumored cheaper HomePod, HomeKit in iOS 13, more Apple TV+ info, 9to5Mac’s exclusive Apple Arcade preview leak, and much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Capterra: Visit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.
Sponsored by MyWallSt: Listeners can access the entire MyWallSt app for free for 30 days instead of the normal 7 days to get access to market-beating stock picks and expert guidance.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple Card now available to all iPhone users in the United States, 3% cashback for Uber and Uber Eats
- Apple launches Twitter account for the Apple Card
- Here’s how Apple is promoting its new credit card to iPhone customers
- watchOS 6 assets reveal new Apple Watch models coming in titanium and ceramic cases
- Apple registers new (16-inch?) MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models in Eurasian database
- Bloomberg: iPhone 11 will take better low light photos, multi-angle Face ID, new iPads coming, cheaper HomePod in 2020
- Another report claims iPhone 11 will bundle USB-C charger in the box
- Apple releases macOS Catalina beta 6 to developers
- Apple releasing iOS 13 developer beta 8 today [U]
- macOS Catalina Home app adds new icon options for HomeKit lights and plugs
- Apple’s Home app takes a step back in iOS 13
- Report: Apple’s original content spending hits $6 billion, Apple TV+ launching ‘within next 2 months’
- Apple TV+ price rumored at $10/month, coming in November
- Apple shows long The Morning Show trailer after earlier teaser
- Disney+ will let you subscribe on iOS and tvOS using in-app purchase, offers TV app integration
- Apple running early access program for Apple Arcade
- Exclusive: Apple planning $4.99/month price for Arcade game subscription service after free trial, works with Family Sharing
- Exclusive: Apple Arcade hands-on with early access games [Video]
- Beats launching three new Powerbeats Pro colors next week
- You can now order Powerbeats Pro in moss, ivory, and navy colors
- Subscribe, Rate, and Review 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!