9to5Mac Happy Hour 239: Titanium Apple Watch, new iPhone 11 details, Arcade preview leak

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the full rollout of Apple Card in the US, new Apple Watch material leaks including titanium cases, what the latest EEC database entry tells us about Apple’s fall hardware lineup, new iPhone 11 Pro features coming, iPad and iPad Pro upgrades in the works, a rumored cheaper HomePod, HomeKit in iOS 13, more Apple TV+ info, 9to5Mac’s exclusive Apple Arcade preview leak, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Capterra: Visit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.

Sponsored by MyWallSt: Listeners can access the entire MyWallSt app for free for 30 days instead of the normal 7 days to get access to market-beating stock picks and expert guidance.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/08/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-08-23-2019.mp3

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!