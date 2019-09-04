Apple releasing second iOS 13.1 developer beta today

Update: iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 developer beta 2 now available, as well as tvOS 13 beta 9.

Apple will release the second developer beta of iOS 13.1 today. This comes after Apple kicked off the iOS 13.1 beta testing process last week.

Apple’s public beta builds should follow at a later date after the latest developer beta has been tested in the wild.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

The focus of iOS 13.1 is adding back features that were removed from iOS 13 beta testing, such as Shortcuts Automations and Share ETA in Maps. Both of those features are present in iOS 13.1.

This does not mean that Apple is skipping the release of iOS 13 entirely. We still expect iOS 13 to be released to the public later this month, with iOS 13.1 to follow sometime down the line.

As we dive deeper into iOS 13.1, we’ll be sure to update with what has changed from the first beta. You can let us know of any changes you spot down in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

If you want to downgrade from the iOS 13.1 beta, learn how to do so here. Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: