See Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro design up close with augmented reality

To help customers visualize what the 16-inch MacBook Pro will look and feel like, Apple has an augmented reality tool to place the new notebook on your desk or workspace.

Apple has used an AR visualizer tool like this before with the announcement of the Mac Pro back in June. Notably, that made it easy to create some slick iPhone wallpapers in addition to getting a better feel for the size of the Mac Pro.

Along with the physical footprint change and display size change from the 15- to 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has the AR visualizer tool available again.

To use it, grab your iPhone or iPad and head to this webpage. Swipe down a bit and look for “See MacBook Pro in AR.”

Once you’ve loaded the AR notebook, you can pinch to zoom (up to 1,000%+), use two fingers to spin it around, and more. There’s also the option to view it in object or AR mode.

Here’s how it looks:

For a closer look, check out iJustine’s early hands-on with the 16-inch MacBook Pro and comparison to the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

