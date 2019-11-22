9to5Mac Happy Hour 252: Apple December ‘event’, iPhone 11 Smart Battery Cases and HomeKit Secure Video
Apple has a ‘special event’ dedicated to apps, the WWDC app has been rebranded, iPhone 11 has an all-new Smart Battery Case, Zac has hands-on experience with HomeKit Secure Video, and Apple TV+ has some unexpected movie drama.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple holding ‘special event’ for December 2nd in New York City
- Apple renames WWDC app to “Apple Developer”, adds new features
- Apple releases new Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- Bloomberg: Apple is changing the way it tests software following iOS 13’s buggy debut, new process starts with iOS 14
- Logitech now rolling out HomeKit Secure Video support to Circle 2 Wired camera
- Using HomeKit Secure Video in iOS 13.2 with Logitech Circle 2 cameras
- HomeKit Secure Video is a privacy win, but expect some missing features for now
- site:9to5mac.com theater mode
- [Update: Officially announced with full specs] Netatmo’s upcoming HomeKit video doorbell features microSD card slot for no-cost recording, more
- Netatmo Weather Station now supports HomeKit: air quality, humidity, temperature and CO2 sensors
- Hands-on: Netatmo Weather Station combines indoor and outside sensors with excellent HomeKit integration
- Apple wants to premiere Apple TV+ films in movie theaters weeks ahead of their streaming release
- Apple TV+ Plus Guide: Here’s all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Apple cancels premiere of ‘The Banker’ original film starring Samuel L. Jackson over ‘concerns’ [U]
- HomeKit Weekly: Hyperlocal temperature and humidity with Siri and the Home app
- afi festival
- Apple TV Channels to add support for CBS All Access subscriptions next week
- CBS All Access now available through Apple TV Channels
