Apple’s $200M investment in Japan Display reassures, attracts $830M one

Apple’s agreement to put $200M into the bailout of supplier Japan Display has reassured other investors, and resulted in a new $830 investment from an asset manager, helping the company’s move into making OLED screens for the Apple Watch…

Reuters reports.

Apple supplier Japan Display Inc said on Thursday it plans to receive up to 90 billion yen ($830 million) in financial support from Japanese asset manager Ichigo Asset Management. Ichigo will join Apple and Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp in bailing out the advanced liquid crystal display (LCD) maker. Apple’s commitment to financially support Japan Display has reassured potential investors, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters. “It’s a vote of confidence,” one of them said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Japan Display currently makes the screens of the LCD model iPhone 11 and is about to begin production of OLED screens for the Apple Watch, alongside existing supplier LG.

We recently recapped the saga to date.

Since then, the company’s past earnings were thrown into doubt as part of the fallout of a $5M fraud.

