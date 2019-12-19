9to5Mac Happy Hour 256: HomeKit and ‘Connected Home’, Apple Podcasts on Echo, TV+ in 2020

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss a wide range of topics including Apple Podcasts, Arcade, News, and more service news, the latest iOS beta software updates, more Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR details, and much more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- BlueHeart: Bluetooth HeartRate on the App Store
- Smart home security: Apple, others, working on open standard
- You can now ask Alexa to play Apple Podcasts on Amazon Echo speakers
- Apple Arcade annual subscription now available, 2 months free
- Apple News confirms ABC News partnership for presidential election coverage
- Where to watch Apple TV+: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs, and more
- Five-part Apple TV+ docuseries ‘Visible’ to explore LGBTQ movement and television in February
- Apple TV+ announces Mythic Quest comedy series, all episodes available on February 7
- MusicBot leverages the power of Shortcuts to enhance Apple Music, AirPlay 2, and HomePods
- Apple releasing first public beta of iOS 13.3.1 today
- Apple’s ‘Assembled in USA’ Mac Pro is made in China for international customers
- Apple Pro Display XDR works with iMac Pro, but with limitations
- iPad Pro and 12-inch MacBook compatibility with Apple Pro Display XDR tested in new video review
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Case enhances the camera, but the battery may not be necessary
- Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ Activity Challenge returning in January after missing 2019
