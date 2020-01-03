9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV+ taps HBO chief, iPhone 12 rumors

Benjamin and Zac kick off 2020 with rumors about a Product (RED) Apple Watch Series 5, new perks for Apple Store staff, the first Made for iPhone external flash, HBO’s former chief signing an exclusive deal with Apple TV+, Apple’s surprise agreement with Imagination Technologies, and the latest iPad Pro and iPhone 12 rumors.

