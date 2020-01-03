9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV+ taps HBO chief, iPhone 12 rumors

Benjamin and Zac kick off 2020 with rumors about a Product (RED) Apple Watch Series 5, new perks for Apple Store staff, the first Made for iPhone external flash, HBO’s former chief signing an exclusive deal with Apple TV+, Apple’s surprise agreement with Imagination Technologies, and the latest iPad Pro and iPhone 12 rumors.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- (RED) Apple Watch found in Apple database, could arrive next spring
- 9to5Mac Watch Time episode 12: Gregory McFadden on losing 100 pounds with Apple Watch
- Apple Watchcast appearance
- Apple Store employees to get Apple Music, TV+, and Arcade for free
- Apple introduces specs for photography strobe accessories that augment iPhone 11’s flash
- First MFi-certified LED flash for iPhone 11 photography now available [U]
- Former HBO boss officially inks five-year exclusive production deal with Apple TV+
- Apple restores Imagination GPU chip agreement after public dispute and employee poaching
- Renders based on claimed design leaks show 2020 iPads with triple rear cameras
- First supposed case designs of iPhone 12 hit the web, shows flat sides like iPhone 4
- TSMC will reportedly start production of A14 chip for this year’s iPhones in Q2, new 5 nanometer process
- iPhone 9: Latest sketchy report suggests two different models
- Notchless iPhone could be top-end 2020 model – report
- iPhone capacitor supplier looks forward to strong 2020 with upcoming 5G demand
- Upgrade for 5G? More than a third of iPhone owners may do so.
- Chinese-made OLED screens in 2020 iPhones, says report
