Siri: How to add location-based Reminders on iPhone, Apple Watch, more

- Jan. 29th 2020 12:01 am PT

Want to become more efficient with Reminders on your Apple devices? Read on for how to use Siri to set location-based Reminders on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, and HomePod.

Using the Reminders app to alert you about your to-do items at a certain time can be helpful, but real life is fluid and ever-changing, so a location-based Reminder can often be more helpful.

Going beyond typing in Reminders manually with location-based alerts, let’s look at building the habit of doing it with Siri on any of your Apple devices.

Siri: How to add location-based Reminders on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, and HomePod

  1. On any of your Apple devices, give Siri a command like, “Remind me to buy carrots when I leave the house”
  2. You can check on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that the Reminder has been set with the geofence of you leaving your house (or other choice) triggering the alert
  3. To have your location-based Reminders show up in a certain Reminders List, try a command where you name a list like “add tortilla chips to the _________ list for when I’m leaving my house”
  4. You can also set location-based Reminders to trigger when you arrive at a location, getting in or leaving your car, or a custom location option

To edit the type of location-based Reminder, on iPhone, iPad or Mac, select the Reminder, then tap the location arrow, then choose another option or use “Custom.”

Siri how to set location-based Reminders iPhone Apple Watch, more

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

Siri how to set location-based Reminders iPhone Apple Watch iPad Mac HomePod

