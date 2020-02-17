How to turn off iPad multitasking — Split View, Slide Over, more

Multitasking on iPad has evolved over the years, and with iPadOS 13, we saw another round of changes and new capabilities. But if you find yourself accidentally invoking features like Split View, follow along for how to turn off multitasking on your iPad.
Depending on how you use your iPad, you might prefer to have all or some of the iPadOS 13 multitasking features turned off.
On the other hand, if you’re finding you accidentally activate Split View or Slide Over on iPad every so often and want to become more confident with them, check out our in-depth video looking at all the ways to activate and use multitasking on iPad.
While multitasking is somewhat complex and not as user-friendly as it could be, MacStories recently created a neat concept for how it might be improved.
How to turn off multitasking on your iPad
- Head to Settings
- Swipe down a bit on the left-hand side and tap Home Screen & Dock
- Tap Multitasking
- Hit the toggle next to Allow Multiple Apps to turn off Split View and Slipe Over multitasking (no individual control for now)
- You can also opt to turn off Picture in Picture support as well as Gesture support that allows you to switch between apps with a four-finger gesture or 4/5-finger expand to open the app switcher
Another way to simplify your iPad experience is by turning off the “Suggested and Recent Apps in Dock.” That toggle is under the Home Screen & Dock settings shown in the first screenshot below.
Here’s how this looks:
Now you can choose which multitasking features you’d like to disable.
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
iPad:
- How to use a mouse with your iPad
- How to turn your iPad into a second display with Sidecar
- How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- How to use the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad
- How to make iPad app icons and text bigger
- How to sync iPhone and iPad to your Mac in macOS Catalina without iTunes
iPhone:
- iPhone: How to turn off Ultra Wideband chip to prevent background location tracking
- iPhone: How to turn off Live Photos for existing pictures
- iPhone: How to remove location data from photos and videos before sharing
- iPhone: 5 tips to declutter and organize apps, emails, messages, photos, more
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
AirPods Pro:
- Audio not working for one of your AirPods? Here’s how to fix it
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.