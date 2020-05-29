9to5Mac Happy Hour 279: Apple Store at the curb, macOS 10.15.5, Apple TV+ expansions

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss the state of Apple Stores during the global pandemic, updates to Apple’s Exposure Notifications API, macOS 10.15.5 and new battery features, new details about Messages for Mac on macOS 10.16, loads of Apple TV+ developments, and much more.
Subscribe to receive new episodes every Friday: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify
- Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
- Sponsored by Sun Basket: Save $35 off your order when you go to sunbasket.com/happyhour and use promo code happyhour.
Stories:
- [Update: New pictures and video] Leaked images may show redesigned Leather Loop for Apple Watch
- How to jailbreak iOS 13.5 on a Windows machine using Unc0ver jailbreak
- More than half of Apple Stores worldwide have reopened
- A look at the new Pro Display XDR fine-tune calibration settings in macOS Catalina 10.15.5
- Apple acquires machine learning startup Inductiv Inc. to improve Siri data
- Voice dictation on iPhone much slower than Pixel [Video]- 9to5Mac
- Apple reaches deal for upcoming Martin Scorsese film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro
- HBO stops participating in Apple TV Channels, users directed to HBO Max app
- COVID-19: Here’s every open Apple Store
- Apple TV+ now includes all classic Fraggle Rock episodes, orders full season reboot [update: official]
- HBO Max now available for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV
- Quibi for iPhone updated with AirPlay integration for big-screen viewing
- Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 with new Battery Health Management feature
- Switzerland first to release COVID-19 app using Apple and Google Exposure Notification API
- Apple will reopen over 100 US retail stores this week, most with curbside or storefront service only
- How to jailbreak iOS 13.5 using Unc0ver on macOS
- Apple working to replace Messages app on Mac with a Catalyst version iOS 14 code reveals
- Apple TV+ roundup: ‘Little Voice’ premiere date, Daytime Emmy nominations, series about Gawker
- Bloomberg: Apple seeking new boss for original podcasts effort, plans TV+ tie-ins
- Icon Garden podcast – Zac appearance
- Space Explored joining Seth Weintraub’s 9to5 Network
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Chapters:
Zac is traveling this week. Chapters will return next week! Thanks for understanding!
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.