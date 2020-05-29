9to5Mac Happy Hour 279: Apple Store at the curb, macOS 10.15.5, Apple TV+ expansions

- May. 29th 2020 8:28 am PT

0

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss the state of Apple Stores during the global pandemic, updates to Apple’s Exposure Notifications API, macOS 10.15.5 and new battery features, new details about Messages for Mac on macOS 10.16, loads of Apple TV+ developments, and much more.

Subscribe to receive new episodes every Friday: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify

Stories:

Follow Zac:

SpaceExplored.com

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

bzamayo.com

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Chapters:

Zac is traveling this week. Chapters will return next week! Thanks for understanding!

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 VI

Sony RX100 VI
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro