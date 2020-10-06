Just after announcing the iPhone 12 event, Apple has published the placeholder for the “Hi, Speed” live stream. Here’s how to set a reminder and watch the iPhone 12 event on YouTube.

Apple has been using YouTube more heavily for its events over the last few years even though it also broadcasts the events through its Apple TV app and Events webpage. For instance, with the September “Time Flies” Apple Watch and iPad event, the whole keynote was immediately available to replay on YouTube after the live stream was also available there.

Oftentimes, Apple’s YouTube live streams have been a few seconds ahead of its website stream for past events, making it a preferable choice. And notably, there is no longer an Apple Events app.

Just after sending out invites for the all virtual iPhone 12 event, Apple has published the “Hi, Speed” live stream placeholder on YouTube.

How to watch the iPhone 12 event on YouTube

In case there’s any chance you might forget about tuning into the iPhone 12 event live stream on October 13 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, you can set a YouTube reminder here.

You can also watch from Apple’s Events webpage here or the Apple TV app on any compatible device

Or the embed below

Along with the iPhone 12 event announcement, Apple included a fun little AR Easter egg when viewing the events website on iPhone or iPad.

To catch up on what we’re expecting from the iPhone 12 lineup, read along below. We could also see the debut of Apple’s new products like AirPod Studio and the AirTag item tracker.

