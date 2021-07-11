This week’s top stories: MacBook Pro rumors, iPhone 13 expectations, and more

In this week’s top stories: MacBook Pro rumors and expectations, Warren Buffett’s $18 billion AAPL mistake, Apple’s efforts to expand outside of Silicon Valley, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
MacBook Pro
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported this week that Apple is still on track to release a redesigned MacBook Pro with mini-LED display technology this year. The analyst also reported that Apple will release a new MacBook Air with that display technology in 2022.
A separate report this week also corroborated that the redesigned MacBook Pro will drop the Touch Bar, likely in favor of a traditional row of function keys. Check out our full roundup here of what to expect from Apple’s new MacBook Pro.
Apple + Silicon Valley
Bloomberg reported this week that Apple is looking to rapidly expand outside of Silicon Valley due to struggles recruiting and retaining talent. The report also indicated that Apple has struggled to diversify its workforce because of its focus on Silicon Valley.
Apple has been “losing talent” because of the high-cost of living in the San Francisco Bay Area, Bloomberg reported. “Many engineers lamented that they couldn’t balance living expenses with other pursuits like college tuition for their children and long-term savings,” the report said.
iPhone 13
A supply chain report on Monday this week suggested that the 2021 iPhones will in fact be called the iPhone 13 rather than the iPhone 12S.
Apple’s new iPhone this year has entered the countdown stage of stocking, and the supply chain has reported that this year’s new phone will be named iPhone 13.
As always, check out our full guide right here for the latest details on iPhone 13 rumors and expectations.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Another access point name has been discovered that can disable your iPhone’s ability to use Wi-Fi
- Hands-on: Here’s how Background Sounds work in iOS 15
- iOS 15: Here are all of the new Accessibility features coming to iPhone
- Hands-on: How to edit PDFs with iPhone and iPad in the iOS 15 Files app
- Apple releases iOS 14.7 beta 5 and more to developers and public beta testers
iPhone |
- 2021 iPhones will indeed be called iPhone 13 – supply-chain report
- iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro: Which should you buy in 2021?
- Rumor: iPhone 13 to feature larger wireless charging coil alongside stronger MagSafe magnets
- Poll: Would you prefer an iPhone with Touch ID under the screen or on the power button?
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch credited with saving woman’s life after unnoticed ‘widow maker heart attack’
- Want the new international Apple Watch faces? Download them all with these App Clips
- Images show that first-generation Apple Watch would have a ceramic model
- Spotify continues Apple Watch offline playback rollout, here’s how to find it
Apple TV and HomePod |
- ‘Blackb0x’ is a new jailbreak tool for older Apple TV models
- WSJ: Apple mulling $1 billion acquisition of Reese Witherspoon’s media company
- tvOS 15 introduces redesigned video player for Apple TV app
- Some HomePod users say the latest 14.6 software update is bricking their speakers
Mac |
- When is Apple releasing a new MacBook Pro, and should you buy now or wait?
- M1 MacBook battery life so good Apple thought indicator was broken
- Analysts corroborate rumors that upcoming MacBook Pro will ditch the Touch Bar
- Qualcomm can beat Apple M1 chip, says CEO, thanks to ex-Apple engineers
- Kuo: Redesigned MacBook Pro coming later this year with Mini-LED, MacBook Air with new display in 2022
- Poll: Do you think Apple should remove the Touch Bar from the MacBook Pro?
- Rumor: Colorful MacBook Air with M2 processor slated for first half of 2022
iPad |
- Here’s what we know about Apple’s rumored plans for an OLED iPad
- Kuo: 2022 iPad Pro to feature Mini-LED display in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models
Apps |
- Apple defeats attempt by TikTok and others to bypass App Tracking Transparency in China
- Popular Audacity audio app dubbed ‘spyware’ by users over policy changes from new owner
- Facebook-commissioned ‘study’ claims Apple’s pre-installed apps unfairly dominate the iPhone
Apple Stores |
Tech Industry |
- Warren Buffett’s AAPL mistake cost Berkshire Hathaway $18B
- AI measures how much time politicians spend on their phones during debates
- Apple’s App Tracking Transparency enforcement pushes advertisers to Android instead
AAPL Company |
- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak stands up for right-to-repair, argues company built on open source
- Gurman: Apple rapidly expanding outside of Silicon Valley as it struggles to recruit and retain talent
- Brazilian criminals detail how they gain access to bank accounts from stolen iPhones
- Scrapped intro video from WWDC 2014 features Larry David as an App Store reviewer
- Experts warn of drive failures impacting users of Apple’s AirPort Time Capsules
- Apple-backed ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing removed from App Store over privacy concerns
