This week’s top stories: MacBook Pro rumors, iPhone 13 expectations, and more

In this week’s top stories: MacBook Pro rumors and expectations, Warren Buffett’s $18 billion AAPL mistake, Apple’s efforts to expand outside of Silicon Valley, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

MacBook Pro

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported this week that Apple is still on track to release a redesigned MacBook Pro with mini-LED display technology this year. The analyst also reported that Apple will release a new MacBook Air with that display technology in 2022.

A separate report this week also corroborated that the redesigned MacBook Pro will drop the Touch Bar, likely in favor of a traditional row of function keys. Check out our full roundup here of what to expect from Apple’s new MacBook Pro.

Apple + Silicon Valley

Bloomberg reported this week that Apple is looking to rapidly expand outside of Silicon Valley due to struggles recruiting and retaining talent. The report also indicated that Apple has struggled to diversify its workforce because of its focus on Silicon Valley.

Apple has been “losing talent” because of the high-cost of living in the San Francisco Bay Area, Bloomberg reported. “Many engineers lamented that they couldn’t balance living expenses with other pursuits like college tuition for their children and long-term savings,” the report said.

iPhone 13

A supply chain report on Monday this week suggested that the 2021 iPhones will in fact be called the iPhone 13 rather than the iPhone 12S.

Apple’s new iPhone this year has entered the countdown stage of stocking, and the supply chain has reported that this year’s new phone will be named iPhone 13.

As always, check out our full guide right here for the latest details on iPhone 13 rumors and expectations.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week’s top videos |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac.

This week on Happy Hour 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Taylor assess the difference iPadOS 15 makes for iPad productivity, and tackle the state of Apple TV+. Plus, a bonus review of the LiveWire motorcycle.

John and Rambo discuss the recent announcement of GitHub Copilot and the implications that such a tool could have on the world of software development. Also, deciding between SwiftUI and UIKit on a component level, and the power of relaxation.

