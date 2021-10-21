Here’s what Apple didn’t announce at its October event: New Mac mini, iMac Pro, more

Apple’s October “Unleashed” event brought the launch of the M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple Silicon chips that power the all-new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks. We also got the 3rd-gen AirPods with Spatial Audio and more. However, there were a few of things in Apple’s pipeline that weren’t unveiled. Let’s look at everything Apple didn’t announce at its October event.

Everything Apple didn’t announce at its October event

Mac mini

With the next Mac mini expected to take advantage of the same M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple Silicon, there were some expectations the new hardware could have showed up at the October event. But that didn’t turn out to the case.

As we previously detailed, here’s what we know about the upcoming Mac mini:

Bloomberg has reported that that the new Mac mini will feature specs identical to the new MacBook Pro with up to 64GB RAM, 10-core CPU, and 16 or 32 graphics cores. Meanwhile, leaker Jon Prosser has reported that Apple’s M1X-powered Mac mini will also introduce a new generation of industrial design. The new Mac mini is said to feature a redesigned external chassis with a reflective “plexiglass-like” material on top paired with an aluminum enclosure. Prosser has also claimed that the new Mac mini will feature additional ports compared to the current M1-powered Mac mini, including four Thunderbolt 3, two USB-A ports, ethernet, and HDMI. The Mac mini might also use the magnetic power connector that Apple first introduced with the 24-inch iMac earlier this year. So where would this new Mac mini fit in Apple’s lineup? Currently, Apple sells an M1-powered Mac mini as its entry-level option alongside a higher-end model that is still powered by Intel. It is expected that this M1X-powered Mac mini will replace the Intel model and be sold alongside the M1X configuration.

iMac Pro

We didn’t expect Apple to launch a refreshed version of its larger iMac at the October event but it sure would have been a fun surprise!

After the Intel 21.5-inch iMac was replaced with the totally overhauled 24-inch M1 iMac, excitement is growing for Apple to unveil the successor to the 27-inch iMac with the more powerful M1 Pro/M1 Max. That comes as Apple retired the iMac Pro this past March.

Apple allegedly paused work on the larger iMac refresh to focus on the 24-inch model earlier this year. And just this week, we heard that Apple could end up going with a 27-inch form factor for the next-gen large iMac in 2022 that will be aimed at pros. That’s in contrast to previous rumors that it could feature a 30-32-inch display.

Mac Pro

We’re also expecting to see a monster Mac Pro update with Apple Silicon in 2022. Bloomberg has reported it will come with a 20 or 40-core CPU and GPU options with 64 or 128-cores.

And for the design, the new Mac Pro may end up being about half the size of the current Mac Pro.

New Apple display

Apple is also working on a new external display that features an integrated A13 SoC including a Neural Engine. Launch expectations aren’t clear but Apple is also believed to be working on a more affordable external display than the Pro Display XDR. That could end up being a different product than the display in development with the A13 chip.

What Apple didn’t announce wrap-up

Now that Apple has launched the M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple Silicon, anticipation is building to see the rest of the Mac lineup adopt the industry-leading chips.

As for Apple’s entry into the AR/VR world, that’s not expected until 2022 or beyond.

