9to5Mac Happy Hour 372: Mac Studio, Apple Studio Display and more Apple March event first impressions
It’s Apple’s first event of the year. Benjamin and Zac break down all the announcements, including the brand new Mac Studio, Apple Studio Display, updates to iPhone SE and iPad Air, and the new MLB streaming initiative for Apple TV+
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- Roundup: Here’s a closer look at the new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro designs
- iPhone SE 3 now available to pre-order: 5G, A15 Bionic, Touch ID, and more
- You can now pre-order Apple’s new green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro
- iPad Air 5 is now available for pre-order with first shipments arriving next week
- Mac Studio: Everything you need to know about features, specs, price, and more
- Will there be a pro Apple Studio Display this year with 120Hz and mini-LED? Analysts disagree
- Apple Studio Display works with Windows, but there are limitations
- Apple Studio Display tidbits: ‘Hey Siri’ for connected Mac, A13 handling, Center Stage onboarding, more
- iMovie update teased at Apple event – more to come in April
- iPad Air 5 tidbits: Studio Display support, no 5G mmWave, faster USB-C port
- iPhone SE 3 tidbits: Lacks MagSafe and Ceramic Shield technologies, IP67, no 5G mmWave
- Everything Apple announced during today’s ‘Peek Performance’ event
