9to5Mac Happy Hour 372: Mac Studio, Apple Studio Display and more Apple March event first impressions

- Mar. 11th 2022 11:00 am PT

Apple Event
It’s Apple’s first event of the year. Benjamin and Zac break down all the announcements, including the brand new Mac Studio, Apple Studio Display, updates to iPhone SE and iPad Air, and the new MLB streaming initiative for Apple TV+

