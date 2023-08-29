 Skip to main content

Special #AppleEvent hashmoji now live on X ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Aug 29 2023 - 12:14 pm PT
It’s now a tradition: Every time Apple announces a special event, the company also launches a special hashmoji (also known as a hashflag) on X (formerly Twitter). And as Apple has just confirmed that it will be holding an event on September 12 to potentially announce the iPhone 15 lineup, there’s now a new Apple hashmoji live on X to promote the event.

#AppleEvent hashmoji on X

As noted by @Hashmojis, the new icon is now available on X and appears every time users post something with #AppleEvent. The icon is a smaller version of the animated Apple logo that can be found on the “Wonderlust” event webpage, which, this time, is made up of glowing particles in shades of gray and blue.

Apple often uses event graphics to give a clue as to what to expect from the new products. For example, the artwork for last year’s event hinted at the iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, as the Apple logo was made up of stars. This year’s artwork could be a confirmation of the new iPhone 15 Pro colors.

While the hashmoji tradition was kept alive this year, the same can’t be said for the AR easter egg, which first appeared ahead of the September 2020 event. This time, there’s no AR easter egg hidden on Apple’s website.

If you haven’t checked them out before, the easter eggs hid behind the Apple logo on the company’s Events landing page when using iPhone or iPad. However, when tapping on the Apple logo on the Events page this time around, there’s no AR surprise.

More about the iPhone 15 event

iPhone 15 Pro USB-C charging speed storage tiers | 9to5Mac render

The event will be airing on Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. As expected, the event will be prerecorded with a press presence at Apple Park. 

As always, 9to5Mac will bring you every detail from the September Apple event as soon as news breaks. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac in the meantime as we continue to learn more about what Apple has planned for its fall event.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

