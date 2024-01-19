Apple Vision Pro specs, preorders, and more hands-on experiences

Chance talks about his second time going hands-on with the Apple Vision Pro, including trying the newly announced Disney+ experiences. We also discuss the preorder process, and the newly released tech specs and accessories for Apple’s upcoming headset. There’s also an ongoing debacle about exactly what third party apps, if any, will be available on visionOS at launch.
Chance Miller
Benjamin Mayo
