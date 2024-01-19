 Skip to main content

Apple Vision Pro specs, preorders, and more hands-on experiences

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 19 2024 - 4:32 pm PT
0 Comments
Chance talks about his second time going hands-on with the Apple Vision Pro, including trying the newly announced Disney+ experiences. We also discuss the preorder process, and the newly released tech specs and accessories for Apple’s upcoming headset. There’s also an ongoing debacle about exactly what third party apps, if any, will be available on visionOS at launch.

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

