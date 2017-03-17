Happy Hour Podcast 111 | Apple event hype, iPad rumors swirl, and Apple Watch face gallery

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss how LG’s reengineered 5K display “just works”, Apple’s iPad Pro ads on the web, Apple hiring security expert Jonathan Zdziarski, iPad floating and split keyboards, KGI on the iPhone 8 beating Samsung, plenty of Apple event and iPad rumors, a pricey drone app, HomeKit updates, the potential for third-party Apple Watch faces, and more. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- New LG 5K UltraFine Display models work properly near wireless access points including routers
- Apple’s best ‘Real problems… answered’ iPad Pro ads aren’t even made for TV
- Apple hires Jonathan Zdziarski, an active forensics consult & security researcher in the iOS community
- You can now try out the hidden ‘floating’ iPad keyboard in iOS 10.3 within Swift Playgrounds
- KGI: Samsung’s Galaxy S8 lacks ‘attractive selling points,’ iPhone 8 will cause drop in sales
- Nikkei: iPhone 8 OLED display curves to be ‘gentler’ than Samsung’s, offer no new functions
- Rumor: Apple hardware updates may come next week as iPad refresh still anticipated
- Report: New 10.5-inch form factor iPad to be announced at Apple event in early April
- Four new iPad models spotted in analytics, likely new rumored iPad Pro devices in testing
- New 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2 reported to be minor upgrade over current model, feature A10X chip
- First sign of next-gen Apple TV running tvOS 11 purportedly appears in developer logs
- Latest drone footage of Apple Park makes iPad event there look unlikely [Video]
- Drone Diary: The DJI Mavic Pro flies autonomously using the Litchi app
- Apple now tracks and promotes all available and upcoming HomeKit accessories and packages
- A look inside the first Apple HomeKit homes in San Jose [Video]
- iLuv ‘Rainbow8’ multi-color smart home bulbs available now, first standalone WiFi HomeKit lights with no hub required
- Philips Hue range being extended to E14 ‘candle’ bulbs from next month, suitable for smaller lamps
- Comment: Apple Watch Series 3 could solve these problems with a cellular option
