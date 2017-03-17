Happy Hour Podcast 111 | Apple event hype, iPad rumors swirl, and Apple Watch face gallery

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss how LG’s reengineered 5K display “just works”, Apple’s iPad Pro ads on the web, Apple hiring security expert Jonathan Zdziarski, iPad floating and split keyboards, KGI on the iPhone 8 beating Samsung, plenty of Apple event and iPad rumors, a pricey drone app, HomeKit updates, the potential for third-party Apple Watch faces, and more. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

