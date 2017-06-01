Happy Hour Podcast 122 | Latest WWDC rumors and iOS 11 wishlist

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss more evidence new MacBook Pros are coming, the first rumor of a new Magic Keyboard, Carpool Karaoke’s release date on Apple Music, the WWDC podcast studio and what it might suggest, and our iOS 11 wishlist ahead of WWDC 2017. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- 15-inch MacBook Pro delivery times slip until after WWDC, hardware updates expected
- Eurasian filings indicate new MacBooks, iPads and Apple Magic Keyboard coming at WWDC
- Apple announces Carpool Karaoke spin-off debuting August 8 on Apple Music
- Apple updates WWDC app with new theme, curated playlists, and interactive maps
- Apple to let podcasters record 60-minute episodes at on-site WWDC 2017 studio, reservation required
- Comment: How Apple can put the ‘Pro’ in the iPad Pro [Video]
- Feature Request: Multiple timers with labels, Continuity, and Mac support
- Feature Request: Meal logging from Apple’s Health app
- Feature Request: Choosing default and Control Center apps
