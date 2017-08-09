Yet another video claims to offer a look at the iPhone 8’s design in black

Yet another video has emerged this evening claiming to offer a brief look at the upcoming iPhone 8. Whereas much of the attention has been on the new copper model recently, this video showcases the all black variant, albeit very briefly.

This video doesn’t show much that we haven’t already seen and comes via Techtastic. While it’s not specified, this is likely just another dummy model that doesn’t function or power on. The video offers a brief look at the iPhone 8 in black from several different angles, showcasing the all-glass design, minimal bezel front, and vertical camera array.

Here’s all Techtasitc has to say about its video, saying it came from an unnamed source:

We received a short video in which we can see the front and back of the iPhone 8 in black.

iPhone 8 dummy units are rather easy to come by at this point with several different sources selling them. They’re made using leaked dimensions and CNC tooling. We haven’t yet seen a leak of a functional iPhone 8, but we’ve seen dummy models from nearly every possible angle at this point.

Read more about the iPhone 8 below and let us know what you think of the design down in the comments.