Yet another video claims to offer a look at the iPhone 8’s design in black

Yet another video has emerged this evening claiming to offer a brief look at the upcoming iPhone 8. Whereas much of the attention has been on the new copper model recently, this video showcases the all black variant, albeit very briefly.
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
This video doesn’t show much that we haven’t already seen and comes via Techtastic. While it’s not specified, this is likely just another dummy model that doesn’t function or power on. The video offers a brief look at the iPhone 8 in black from several different angles, showcasing the all-glass design, minimal bezel front, and vertical camera array.
Here’s all Techtasitc has to say about its video, saying it came from an unnamed source:
We received a short video in which we can see the front and back of the iPhone 8 in black.
iPhone 8 dummy units are rather easy to come by at this point with several different sources selling them. They’re made using leaked dimensions and CNC tooling. We haven’t yet seen a leak of a functional iPhone 8, but we’ve seen dummy models from nearly every possible angle at this point.
Read more about the iPhone 8 below and let us know what you think of the design down in the comments.
- HomePod firmware seemingly confirms iPhone 8 front design & support for ‘Face ID’
- KGI: iPhone 8 will launch with iPhone 7s, limited to three colors and short supply
- KGI: iPhone 8 features highest screen-to-body ratio in industry, but lacks Touch ID fingerprint scanner of any kind
- Comment: Could the iPhone 8 really cost $1200-1400?
- iPhone 8 x-ray shots show wireless charging coil in testing
- Face ID on the iPhone 8 may work even when the device is laying flat…
- iPhone 8 camera may support ‘SmartCam’ scene selection, Apple Pay Face ID
- New video offers hands-on look at iPhone 7s Plus dummy, comparison with iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 dummy unit shows larger display in compact casing, copper finish
- ‘iPhone 7s’ dummy model depicts glass back design as rumored for Apple’s new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch phones
- Purported iPhone 8 schematics show ‘bezel-less’ front, rear Touch ID, supposed dimensions
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s reportedly set to go on sale in October, mass production ‘on schedule’