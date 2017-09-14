Happy Hour Podcast 138 | iPhone 8 / X, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K event

This week Benjamin and Zac react to Apple’s September event announcements including the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE, Apple TV 4K, iPhone 8 / 8 Plus / X, and much (much) more.

9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sony A6500

Sponsor: iMazing, Manage your iPhone, your way. Download our free backup app at imazing.com/mini.

New episodes of Happy Hour are available every week. As mentioned, you can download this podcast via iTunes or plug in our RSS feed link into your favorite podcasting app.

Note: Subscribing to the podcast feed will guarantee the latest episode is downloaded as soon as possible.

Hosts:

Here’s what we discussed in this episode:

Feedback? Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. Remember: Subscribe on iTunes to catch all of the episodes as they go live and thanks for listening!