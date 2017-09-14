Happy Hour Podcast 138 | iPhone 8 / X, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K event

This week Benjamin and Zac react to Apple’s September event announcements including the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE, Apple TV 4K, iPhone 8 / 8 Plus / X, and much (much) more.
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- News Hub + Live Blog: 9to5Mac at Steve Jobs Theater for the iPhone X, LTE Apple Watch, and Apple TV 4K unveiling
- Inside Apple Park + Steve Jobs Theater on iPhone X event day [Gallery]
- Dedication to Steve Jobs opens iPhone X event
- Angela Ahrendts makes first keynote appearance, calls Retail Apple’s largest product
- Watch Apple’s iPhone X, iPhone 8, and Apple Watch announcement videos right here
- Apple officially announces new Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity
- Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329 for WiFi-only and $399 for LTE, pre-order Sept 15
- watchOS adds new heart rate features as Apple announces ‘Apple Heart Rate’ study
- Apple announces Apple TV 4K with ‘cinematic quality’ video, HDR
- iTunes will sell 4K movies and TV shows for the same price as HD
- Apple TV 4K starts at $179, order from September 15
- Apple announces glass-backed iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus w/ A11 Bionic chip, 4K 60 fps video, calibrated for AR, wireless charging
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launching September 22 from $699
- Apple unveils iPhone X with all-new design, OLED Super Retina Display, Face ID
- iPhone X starts at $999, shipping November 3
- Apple announces Animoji for iPhone X, 3D animated emoji based on your facial expressions
- iPhone X offered in Space Gray and Silver only, no gold color option
- Siri Remote for Apple TV updated with new Menu button and price
