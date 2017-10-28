First iPhone X orders start shipping to customers from Apple and carriers

Not long after pre-orders began yesterday morning, the first iPhone X orders have started shipping to customers. While Apple has yet to update order statues on its website, some customers who purchased the device through their carrier have started receiving shipping notifications…

As of right now, it appears that Sprint is the first carrier to start sending shipping notifications to customers. In the email, Sprint includes tracking information, but the UPS website has yet to be updated with information regarding delivery date and current location.

Meanwhile, if you ordered through Apple, you may be able to check that status of your shipment using your UPS My Choice account. Here, you’ll be able to see tracking information and estimated delivery dates. Alternatively, you can attempt to input your phone number and zip code into the UPS website to view information.

Personally, my order is still listed as “Preparing to ship…” on Apple’s website, but using UPS My Choice reveals the tracking number and November 3rd delivery date. The important thing to note here, however, is that even if you’re order has already shipped, it’s incredibly unlikely that your device will arrive any earlier than November 3rd. Apple always asks carriers like UPS and FedEx to hold orders until the actual release date.

Yesterday, we reported that some people who originally had their order listed as arriving between November 10th and November 17th were seeing upgrades until November 3rd.

Have you received any notification of shipment for your iPhone X? If so, let us know down in the comments.

