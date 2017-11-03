Happy Hour Podcast 145 | iPhone X hype, HomePod SiriKit, and tvOS 11.2 features

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss initial iPhone X reviews, iOS 11.2 and SiriKit for HomePod, changes to Apple TV 4K in tvOS 11.2, and much more.

Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Apple says demand for iPhone X is ‘off the charts’ as device sells out around the world
- iPhone X first impressions round-up: ‘good but not perfect’ the view so far [U]
- Original iPhone reviewer Steven Levy gets early hands-on with iPhone X
- New in-depth videos offer hands-on look at iPhone X unboxing, Face ID set up, and more
- iOS 11.2 introduces ‘SiriKit for HomePod’ for limited third-party app support using nearby iPhones or iPads
- What’s new in iOS 11.2 beta 1? Hands-on with changes and features [Video]
- Apple releases iOS 11.1 with hundreds of new emoji, 3D Touch multitasking fix, more
- watchOS 4.1 with Apple Music and Radio streaming for Apple Watch is now available
- tvOS 11.1 update for Apple TV (4th-gen) and Apple TV 4K now available
- You can now change your Apple ID from a third-party email to an Apple domain
- Apple releases first iOS 11.2 and tvOS 11.2 public betas
- The iPhone X features a new, exclusive, default ringtone: ‘Reflection’
- Watch this 15-minute long iPhone X teardown video while you wait for yours
- Apple announces Q4 2017 revenue of $52.6b: 46.7m iPhones, 10.3m iPads, 5.4m Macs, next quarter guidance $84b-$87b
- Live blog: Apple’s fiscal year Q4 2017 earnings call
