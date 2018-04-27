Safari’s AutoFill feature has improved a lot over the years. While you may be used to entering and editing AutoFill data on your Mac, you can also do the same on iPhone. Just as you can use your iPhone camera to quickly load in credit or debit cards to use with Apple Pay, you can do the same with Safari’s AutoFill.

For the various websites and retailers that aren’t offering the secure and fast option to checkout with Apple Pay, it’s handy to have your credit or debit cards of choice loaded into Safari’s AutoFill for quick and secure use.

How to add credit cards to Safari’s AutoFill on iPhone

Open Settings, swipe down and tap on Safari Tap on AutoFill and then Saved Credit Cards Select Add Credit Card Use the camera or type in your card details manually

Using AutoFill for credit and debit cards requires Face ID or Touch ID, so you can feel good about both the security and convenience of using the feature.

