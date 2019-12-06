Want to check what your family has downloaded from the App Store or iTunes Store or add it to your own device? Follow along for how to quickly see and download Family Purchases on iPhone and iPad.
One of the great parts about Family Sharing is being able to buy an App, Movie, Music, etc. once, and everyone that’s part of your family account gets access to it on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and more.
If you’re not set up with Family Sharing yet and want to get it going, check out our tutorial.
How to quickly download Family Purchases on iPhone and iPad
App Store
- Long press on the App Store app
- Tap Purchased
- You’ll be taken directly to your account page where you can see your own purchases as well as those from everyone in your Family Sharing account
- Tap on someone to see their downloads and download the content to your own device
iTunes Store
- Open the iTunes Store app
- On iPhone tap More > Purchased, on iPad tap Purchased
- Below your purchases, you’ll see Music, Movies, and TV Shows downloaded by your family
