Want to check what your family has downloaded from the App Store or iTunes Store or add it to your own device? Follow along for how to quickly see and download Family Purchases on iPhone and iPad.

One of the great parts about Family Sharing is being able to buy an App, Movie, Music, etc. once, and everyone that’s part of your family account gets access to it on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and more.

If you’re not set up with Family Sharing yet and want to get it going, check out our tutorial.

How to quickly download Family Purchases on iPhone and iPad

App Store

Long press on the App Store app Tap Purchased You’ll be taken directly to your account page where you can see your own purchases as well as those from everyone in your Family Sharing account Tap on someone to see their downloads and download the content to your own device

iTunes Store

Open the iTunes Store app On iPhone tap More > Purchased, on iPad tap Purchased Below your purchases, you’ll see Music, Movies, and TV Shows downloaded by your family

