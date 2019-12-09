Want to check in on your Safari privacy and security settings? Follow along below for a look at what you can customize on iPhone and iPad and an explainer on each option.
Apple offers a host of security and privacy settings across iOS and iPadOS, and specifically within Safari settings, there are four options under Privacy & Security.
These include Prevent Cross-Site Tracking, Block All Cookies, Fraudulent Website Warning, and Check for Apple Pay. You’ll likely want to adjust these depending on your needs or preferences on iPhone and iPad.
How to customize Safari privacy and security settings on iPhone and iPad
- Open Settings, swipe down and tap Safari
- Swipe down again and look under Privacy & Security
- Customize your settings, read more below for help on making a decision
Here’s how this looks:
Note: On Mac, you can head to Safari > Preferences > Privacy to see the same settings.
Either temporarily or permanently, you may want to allow cookies, as many websites will require them.
Another consideration is cross-site tracking. This will allow websites to track what you’ve been looking at if you turn the prevention feature off. However, it will mean you’ll get more relevant ads served to you compared to when you prevent cross-site tracking.
Personally, I always keep Check for Apple Pay and Fraudulent Website Warning toggled on, as I only see an upside to using them.
You can tap on About Safari & Privacy… to get a description of each one or read more below.
