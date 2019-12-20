Mac Pro: Here are all the external display configurations possible

- Dec. 20th 2019 1:53 pm PT

0
The 2019 Mac Pro packs a huge amount of power. It’s designed to pair with the 6K Pro Display XDR (up to six of them) but it can also push up to a dozen 4K displays. Read along for all the external display configurations possible with the Mac Pro.

Apple shared the external display possibilities with the Mac Pro in a support document, and as you’d probably guess, the limits depend on your GPU setup.

Here are the options based on 6K, 5K, and 4K displays. Read more about what ports to use to achieve these setups here.

6K displays

  • Two Pro Display XDRs or 6K displays with resolutions of 6016 x 3384 at 60 Hz when connected to a single Radeon Pro 580X MPX Module, Radeon Pro Vega II MPX Module, or Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX Module.
  • Four Pro Display XDRs or 6K displays with resolutions of 6016 x 3384 at 60 Hz when connected to two Radeon Pro Vega II MPX Modules.
  • Six Pro Display XDRs or 6K displays with resolutions of 6016 x 3384 at 60 Hz when connected to two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX Modules

5K displays

  • Two 5K displays with resolutions of 5120 x 2880 at 60 Hz when connected to a single Radeon Pro 580X MPX Module.
  • Three 5K displays with resolutions of 5120 x 2880 at 60 Hz when connected to a single Radeon Pro Vega II MPX Module.
  • Four 5K displays with resolutions of 5120 x 2880 at 60 Hz when connected to a single Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX Module.
  • Six 5K displays with resolutions of 5120 x 2880 at 60 Hz when connected to two Radeon Pro Vega II MPX Modules or Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX Modules.

4K displays

  • Six 4K displays with resolutions of 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz when connected to a single Radeon Pro 580X MPX Module or Radeon Pro Vega II MPX Module.
  • Eight 4K displays with resolutions of 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz when connected to a single Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX Module.
  • Twelve 4K displays with resolutions of 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz when connected to two Radeon Pro Vega II MPX Modules or Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX Modules.

