Need to tidy up your Apple Wallet? Follow along for how to organize and delete Apple Pay cards and passes.
As my colleague Ben Lovejoy has previously discussed, there are some simple changes Apple could make to Apple Wallet for a smoother experience, like giving the option to automatically remove expired passes. But for now, you have to manually remove them.
Read on for how to delete as well as organize Apple Pay cards and passes.
How to organize and delete Apple Pay cards and passes
Deleting cards and passes
- Open the Wallet app on iPhone (double-clicking the Home or Side button won’t offer the same options)
- Tap on the card or pass you’d like to delete
- Tap the … icon in the top right corner
- For passes, the Remove Pass button should be visible without swiping down
- For cards, swipe to the bottom fo the screen at tap Remove This Card
Here’s how these steps look:
As mentioned above, you won’t see the option to remove cards and passes if you open Apple Wallet with the Home or Side button double-click shortcut, only when you open the actual Apple Wallet app.
Repeat these steps for all the cards and passes you’d like to remove.
Organizing cards and passes in Apple Wallet
- Tap, hold, and drag a card or pass in Apple Wallet to organize them
- That’s it!
- You can change your default Apple Pay card in Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay > (swipe down) Default Card
