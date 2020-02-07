UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes is set for the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, February 8th at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Follow along for how to watch the fight on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and more.
UFC fights are PPV through ESPN and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes at a 25% discount ($85, reg. $115). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $65.
Other UFC 247 fights include Shevchenko vs Chookagian, Adams vs Tafa, Bektic vs Ige, and more. Early prelims start at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the main event, Jones vs Reyes, set for 10 p.m. ET./9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT.
How to watch UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:
- Buy access to UFC 247 and a year of ESPN+ at a 25% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process)
- To watch UFC 247, head to the ESPN app on your Apple device
- Choose the ESPN+ tab
- Swipe down a bit to find UFC 247
Alternately, you can buy UFC 247 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.
If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:
- Buy access to the fight for $65
- To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple Device
- Head to the ESPN+ tab
- Swipe down and look for UFC 247
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
iPhone & iPad:
- iPhone: How to turn off Ultra Wideband chip to prevent background location tracking
- iPhone: How to turn off Live Photos for existing pictures
- iPhone: How to remove location data from photos and videos before sharing
- iPhone: 5 tips to declutter and organize apps, emails, messages, photos, more
- How to use the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad
- How to find out when your iPhone 11 camera is using Deep Fusion
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
AirPods Pro:
- Audio not working for one of your AirPods? Here’s how to fix it
- How to get AirPods Pro ear tip replacements
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.