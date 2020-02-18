How to remotely control your iPhone camera with Apple Watch

Have you found yourself in situations where you want to snap some photos with your iPhone but aren’t able to hold it? Follow along for a variety of ways to remotely control your iPhone camera with Apple Watch including zoom, focus, and turning flash, HDR, and Live Photos on/off.

The Camera app on Apple Watch has improved nicely over the years with an expanded feature and better responsiveness.

Apple Watch control for your iPhone’s camera not only includes taking photos but videos as well. And there’s even support for zooming, focusing, flipping the camera, turning the flash, Live Photos, and HDR on/off, and more.

How to remotely control your iPhone camera with Apple Watch

  1. On your Apple Watch, open the Camera app (this will open the Camera app on your iPhone)
  2. You can tap the frame on your Apple Watch to set a focal point
  3. Use the watch’s Digital Crown to zoom
  4. Firm press on the center of your screen to get more settings like flash, flip the camera, more
  5. To take a photo, tap the timer button (3s) or shutter button. To take a video from your watch, press and hold on the shutter button, let go when you want to stop recording

Here’s how some of these controls look:

How to control iPhone camera with Apple Watch

