9to5Mac Happy Hour 366: Apple Watch Unity Lights, FaceID supports face masks and more iOS 15.4 features

Benjamin and Zac run down all of the new features in the just-released iOS 15.4 betas, including support for Face ID unlock with a face mask on. Apple also surprised everyone this week with an over-the-air new Apple Watch face. There’s also rumors of Apple turning iPhones into credit card payment terminals, and Apple’s head of PR leaves less than a year after joining the company.

Sponsored by Things: The award-winning to-do app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Sponsored by Trade Coffee: Right now Trade Coffee is offering a total of $20 off your first three bags when you go to DrinkTrade.com/happyhour.

Sponsored by Helix: Helix is offering up to $200 off all mattress orders and two free pillows for Happy Hour listeners at HelixSleep.com/9to5mac.

Sponsored by Kandji: Go to Kandji.io/happyhour for a free demo or trial.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: