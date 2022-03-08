‘Peek Performance’ keynote replay now available on Apple’s website and YouTube

Apple on Tuesday held its “Peek Performance” spring event focused on a variety of updates and new products. No worries if you missed the keynote, you can watch the recap from today’s “Peek Performance” event on Apple’s website and YouTube channel.

The Cupertino company introduced an updated iPhone SE 3 with 5G and the iPad Air 5 with an M1 chip. There are dark green colors joining the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro lineups, Friday Night Baseball is coming to Apple TV+, and Apple unveiled the Mac Studio alongside a Studio Display, which 9to5Mac exclusively reported last week.

This was the first Apple event of 2022, and it was purely online and pre-recorded. Apple has held all its events virtually since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple live-streamed the “Peek Performance” event on its website and YouTube channel, and the full presentation is available to be rewatched. The keynote is even available for listening on Apple Podcasts.

Don’t forget to check out our full coverage here on 9to5Mac with everything Apple announced today.

You can watch the video recap below:

Video from Apple’s YouTube channel

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: