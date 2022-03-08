‘Peek Performance’ keynote replay now available on Apple’s website and YouTube

Apple on Tuesday held its “Peek Performance” spring event focused on a variety of updates and new products. No worries if you missed the keynote, you can watch the recap from today’s “Peek Performance” event on Apple’s website and YouTube channel.
The Cupertino company introduced an updated iPhone SE 3 with 5G and the iPad Air 5 with an M1 chip. There are dark green colors joining the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro lineups, Friday Night Baseball is coming to Apple TV+, and Apple unveiled the Mac Studio alongside a Studio Display, which 9to5Mac exclusively reported last week.
This was the first Apple event of 2022, and it was purely online and pre-recorded. Apple has held all its events virtually since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apple live-streamed the “Peek Performance” event on its website and YouTube channel, and the full presentation is available to be rewatched. The keynote is even available for listening on Apple Podcasts.
Read more:
- Apple announces new green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro, available for pre-order this Friday
- Apple TV+ scores MLB games with Friday Night Baseball in first sports deal
- Apple unveils iPhone SE 3 with A15 chip, same home button design
- Apple details highest-end processor with M1 Ultra, combining M1 Max chips
- Apple unveils iPad Air 5 with M1 chip, purple color option, more
- Apple announces new $1599 27-inch 5K Apple Studio Display, featuring Center Stage webcam
- Apple announces new ‘Mac Studio’ desktop computer powered by M1 Ultra chip with expanded I/O
- Apple teases Apple Silicon Mac Pro at end of March event
- Apple launches standalone optional silver-and-black Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse
