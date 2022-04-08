9to5Mac Happy Hour 376: WWDC 2022 announced, Studio Display and ergonomics, iOS 15.5 beta

Apple finally announces the date for WWDC 2022, which returns as a mostly-but-not-completely online event. Zac unsurprisingly caves on the Studio Display. iOS 15.5 features some curious Apple Cash related changes, and Friday Night Baseball is just another example of the TV app needing significant UI redesign.
- Apple officially announces all-online WWDC 2022 for June 6; iOS 16 and more expected
- Which Apple announcements are you most looking forward to during WWDC 2022?
- Check out these WWDC 2022 inspired wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- Apple holding limited WWDC 2022 keynote viewing at Apple Park for developers and students
- Apple cites report showing third-party apps often beat built-in services amid scrutiny
- Apple TV+ ‘Friday Night Baseball’ starts this Friday, here’s the game plan for broadcasts and production
- Friday Night Baseball appears in TV app ahead of MLB season start
- iOS 15.5 includes support for apps with external purchases to satisfy regulators, code confirms
- Apple releases first beta of iOS 15.5: final update before iOS 16?
- iOS 15.5 beta 1 changes and features: Wallet updates & handy new HomePod feature [Video]
- Want Touch ID for Mac with any keyboard? Developer finds a way
- Apple TV+ renews sci-fi workplace thriller Severance for season two
- Apple to rebrand iTunes Pass in Wallet app with iOS 15.5
- Apple doesn’t allow apps to automatically charge for price increases, but that may change
