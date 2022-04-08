9to5Mac Happy Hour 376: WWDC 2022 announced, Studio Display and ergonomics, iOS 15.5 beta

Apple finally announces the date for WWDC 2022, which returns as a mostly-but-not-completely online event. Zac unsurprisingly caves on the Studio Display. iOS 15.5 features some curious Apple Cash related changes, and Friday Night Baseball is just another example of the TV app needing significant UI redesign.

