Happy Hour Podcast 123 | WWDC 2017

This week Benjamin and Zac unpack WWDC 2017 including tvOS 11, watchOS 4, macOS High Sierra, new Macs, the iMac Pro tease, iOS 11, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and second-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the HomePod smart speaker, and much more.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- WWDC 2017: Apple announces iOS 11, macOS 10.13, HomePods, new iPad Pro and more
- Amazon Prime Video coming to Apple TV & TV app later this summer
- Apple announces watchOS 4 Apple Watch update
- Apple unveils macOS ‘High Sierra’ w/ Safari improvements, APFS, more
- Apple updates all iMacs with improved displays, Kaby Lake processors, more
- Apple updating MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake, faster specs, new price; MacBook Air speed bump included
- Apple teases upcoming Space Gray iMac Pro, ‘the most powerful Mac ever’
- Apple launches Metal 2 Developer Kit with support for external graphics, VR headsets
- Apple unveils iOS 11 for iPhone and iPad
- Apple announces AirPlay 2 w/ multi-room support, new social features in Music, more
- Apple announces new 10.5-inch iPad Pro with narrower side bezels, 120Hz refresh rate display
- Apple Pencil: Improved 20ms latency, mark up support in iOS 11, new case w/ storage slot
- Apple officially announces new HomePod speaker to ‘reinvent home music,’ coming in December for $349
- Apple launches new accessories including wireless Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad
- Hands-on with the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iOS 11’s ARKit [Video]
- WWDC ’17: First look at Apple’s new iMac Pro [Video]
- A first look at Apple’s ‘HomePod’ Siri speaker at WWDC ’17 [Video + Gallery]
