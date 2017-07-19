Apple releases iOS 10.3.3 update for iPhone and iPad

- Jul. 19th 2017 10:00 am PT

View Comments

Apple has released the iOS 10.3.3 software update for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The update focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements for all devices running iOS 10.

Sony A6500

iOS 10.3.3 release notes:

iOS 10.3.3 includes bug fixes and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad.

While iOS 11 is currently in development and due out this fall, iOS 10.3.3 may be of the last software update to older hardware that won’t run iOS 11.

iOS 11 is currently in both developer and public beta so users can test major new features like drag-and-drop on new iPads before the official release later this fall.

For more stories on iOS 11 and what’s coming later this fall, check out our continuing coverage:

iOS 10.3.3 security updates:

Contacts

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed through improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7062: Shashank (@cyberboyIndia)

CoreAudio

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted movie file may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2017-7008: Yangkang (@dnpushme) of Qihoo 360 Qex Team

EventKitUI

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: A remote attacker may cause an unexpected application termination

Description: A resource exhaustion issue was addressed through improved input validation.

CVE-2017-7007: José Antonio Esteban (@Erratum_) of Sapsi Consultores

IOUSBFamily

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7009: shrek_wzw of Qihoo 360 Nirvan Team

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7022: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2017-7024: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2017-7026: an anonymous researcher

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7023: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2017-7025: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2017-7027: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2017-7069: Proteas of Qihoo 360 Nirvan Team

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to read restricted memory

Description: A validation issue was addressed with improved input sanitization.

CVE-2017-7028: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2017-7029: an anonymous researcher

libarchive

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Unpacking a maliciously crafted archive may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A buffer overflow was addressed through improved bounds checking.

CVE-2017-7068: found by OSS-Fuzz

libxml2

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Parsing a maliciously crafted XML document may lead to disclosure of user information

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed through improved bounds checking.

CVE-2017-7010: Apple

CVE-2017-7013: found by OSS-Fuzz

libxpc

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7047: Ian Beer of Google Project Zero

Messages

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: A remote attacker may cause an unexpected application termination

Description: A memory consumption issue was addressed through improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7063: Shashank (@cyberboyIndia)

Notifications

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Notifications may appear on the lock screen when disabled

Description: A lock screen issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2017-7058: an anonymous researcher

Safari

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Visiting a malicious website may lead to address bar spoofing

Description: An inconsistent user interface issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2017-2517: xisigr of Tencent’s Xuanwu Lab (tencent.com)

Safari Printing

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an infinite number of print dialogs

Description: An issue existed where a malicious or compromised website could show infinite print dialogs and make users believe their browser was locked. The issue was addressed through throttling of print dialogs.

CVE-2017-7060: Travis Kelley of City of Mishawaka, Indiana

Telephony

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An attacker in a privileged network position may be able to execute arbitrary code

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-8248

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: A malicious website may exfiltrate data cross-origin

Description: Processing maliciously crafted web content may allow cross-origin data to be exfiltrated by using SVG filters to conduct a timing side-channel attack. This issue was addressed by not painting the cross-origin buffer into the frame that gets filtered.

CVE-2017-7006: an anonymous researcher, David Kohlbrenner of UC San Diego

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Visiting a malicious website may lead to address bar spoofing

Description: A state management issue was addressed with improved frame handling.

CVE-2017-7011: xisigr of Tencent’s Xuanwu Lab (tencent.com)

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7018: lokihardt of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7020: likemeng of Baidu Security Lab

CVE-2017-7030: chenqin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab (蚂蚁金服巴斯光年安全实验室)

CVE-2017-7034: chenqin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab (蚂蚁金服巴斯光年安全实验室)

CVE-2017-7037: lokihardt of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7039: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7040: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7041: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7042: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7043: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7046: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7048: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7052: cc working with Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative

CVE-2017-7055: The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

CVE-2017-7056: lokihardt of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7061: lokihardt of Google Project Zero

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content with DOMParser may lead to cross site scripting

Description: A logic issue existed in the handling of DOMParser. This issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2017-7038: Egor Karbutov (@ShikariSenpai) of Digital Security and Egor Saltykov (@ansjdnakjdnajkd) of Digital Security, Neil Jenkins of FastMail Pty Ltd

CVE-2017-7059: an anonymous researcher

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed through improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7049: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to read restricted memory

Description: A memory initialization issue was addressed through improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7064: lokihardt of Google Project Zero

WebKit Page Loading

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7019: Zhiyang Zeng of Tencent Security Platform Department

WebKit Web Inspector

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7012: Apple

Wi-Fi

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An attacker within range may be able to execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-9417: Nitay Artenstein of Exodus Intelligence

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Historically, Apple releases a new iOS version once a year, the current version is iOS 10. Here is the complete list of iOS 10 compatible devices.
iPad

iPad

Apple is continuing its efforts to market the iPad as a PC replacement and is available in four Retina display screen sizes: 7.9, 9.7, 10.5, and 12.9-inch.
iPhone

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Nanoleaf Aurora

Nanoleaf Aurora
DJI Phantom 4

DJI Phantom 4