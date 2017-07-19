Apple releases iOS 10.3.3 update for iPhone and iPad

Contacts

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed through improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7062: Shashank (@cyberboyIndia)

CoreAudio

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted movie file may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2017-7008: Yangkang (@dnpushme) of Qihoo 360 Qex Team

EventKitUI

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: A remote attacker may cause an unexpected application termination

Description: A resource exhaustion issue was addressed through improved input validation.

CVE-2017-7007: José Antonio Esteban (@Erratum_) of Sapsi Consultores

IOUSBFamily

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7009: shrek_wzw of Qihoo 360 Nirvan Team

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7022: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2017-7024: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2017-7026: an anonymous researcher

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7023: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2017-7025: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2017-7027: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2017-7069: Proteas of Qihoo 360 Nirvan Team

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to read restricted memory

Description: A validation issue was addressed with improved input sanitization.

CVE-2017-7028: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2017-7029: an anonymous researcher

libarchive

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Unpacking a maliciously crafted archive may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A buffer overflow was addressed through improved bounds checking.

CVE-2017-7068: found by OSS-Fuzz

libxml2

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Parsing a maliciously crafted XML document may lead to disclosure of user information

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed through improved bounds checking.

CVE-2017-7010: Apple

CVE-2017-7013: found by OSS-Fuzz

libxpc

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7047: Ian Beer of Google Project Zero

Messages

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: A remote attacker may cause an unexpected application termination

Description: A memory consumption issue was addressed through improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7063: Shashank (@cyberboyIndia)

Notifications

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Notifications may appear on the lock screen when disabled

Description: A lock screen issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2017-7058: an anonymous researcher

Safari

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Visiting a malicious website may lead to address bar spoofing

Description: An inconsistent user interface issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2017-2517: xisigr of Tencent’s Xuanwu Lab (tencent.com)

Safari Printing

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an infinite number of print dialogs

Description: An issue existed where a malicious or compromised website could show infinite print dialogs and make users believe their browser was locked. The issue was addressed through throttling of print dialogs.

CVE-2017-7060: Travis Kelley of City of Mishawaka, Indiana

Telephony

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An attacker in a privileged network position may be able to execute arbitrary code

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-8248

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: A malicious website may exfiltrate data cross-origin

Description: Processing maliciously crafted web content may allow cross-origin data to be exfiltrated by using SVG filters to conduct a timing side-channel attack. This issue was addressed by not painting the cross-origin buffer into the frame that gets filtered.

CVE-2017-7006: an anonymous researcher, David Kohlbrenner of UC San Diego

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Visiting a malicious website may lead to address bar spoofing

Description: A state management issue was addressed with improved frame handling.

CVE-2017-7011: xisigr of Tencent’s Xuanwu Lab (tencent.com)

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7018: lokihardt of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7020: likemeng of Baidu Security Lab

CVE-2017-7030: chenqin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab (蚂蚁金服巴斯光年安全实验室)

CVE-2017-7034: chenqin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab (蚂蚁金服巴斯光年安全实验室)

CVE-2017-7037: lokihardt of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7039: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7040: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7041: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7042: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7043: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7046: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7048: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7052: cc working with Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative

CVE-2017-7055: The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

CVE-2017-7056: lokihardt of Google Project Zero

CVE-2017-7061: lokihardt of Google Project Zero

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content with DOMParser may lead to cross site scripting

Description: A logic issue existed in the handling of DOMParser. This issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2017-7038: Egor Karbutov (@ShikariSenpai) of Digital Security and Egor Saltykov (@ansjdnakjdnajkd) of Digital Security, Neil Jenkins of FastMail Pty Ltd

CVE-2017-7059: an anonymous researcher

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed through improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7049: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to read restricted memory

Description: A memory initialization issue was addressed through improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7064: lokihardt of Google Project Zero

WebKit Page Loading

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7019: Zhiyang Zeng of Tencent Security Platform Department

WebKit Web Inspector

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-7012: Apple

Wi-Fi

Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An attacker within range may be able to execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2017-9417: Nitay Artenstein of Exodus Intelligence