This week’s top stories: AAPL earnings, new iPhone 8 & HomePod details, next-gen Apple Watch info, & more
In this week’s top stories: Firmware from Apple’s HomePod speaker offers a slew of iPhone 8 details, AAPL reports its earnings for a strong Q3 2017, and reports offer insight on the next-generation Apple Watch. Read on for all of this week’s news…
Developers spent much of this week digging through firmware from Apple’s upcoming HomePod speaker. The HomePod runs a version of iOS 11 that seemingly includes a variety of hints as to upcoming iPhone features. For instance, the firmware offers a look at what could be the final front design for the iPhone 8, as well as details on face recognition, camera features, and more.
Naturally, the firmware also offers up some additional HomePod features, including interaction information and some hardware specifications.
AAPL this week also reported its Q3 2017 earnings. The company reported $45.4b in revenue and $8.72 profit from 41m iPhones, 11.4m iPads, and 4.29m Macs sold. The subsequent earnings call offered some information on Apple working with the Chinese government, manufacturing in the United States, AirPods availability, and its work with autonomous systems.
Meanwhile, a report from Bloomberg explained that the upcoming Apple Watch will offer support for cellular data, while another report said the device will offer an all-new form factor.
Head below for all of this week’s top stories.
iPhone | iPad
- HomePod firmware seemingly confirms iPhone 8 front design & support for ‘Face ID’
- iPhone 8 tidbits from HomePod firmware: ‘Tap to wake’ support, no in-screen Touch ID, & more
- iPhone 8 camera may support ‘SmartCam’ scene selection, Apple Pay Face ID
- iPhone 8 may support 4K video at 60 FPS with front & rear cameras
- iPhone 8 concept explores how iOS 11 could reimagine the status bar and navigation
- Former Google SVP says Android phones ‘years’ behind the iPhone in photography
- ‘iPhone 7s’ dummy model depicts glass back design as rumored for Apple’s new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch phones
- Report: Apple’s AR glasses product may rely on iPhone for main display, use 3D cameras
- KGI: LG Display to become Apple’s second OLED panel supplier in 2018
AAPL Earnings |
- Apple announces Q3 2017 revenue of $45.4b: 41m iPhones, 11.4m iPads, 4.29m Macs
- Live blog: Apple’s fiscal year Q3 2017 earnings call
- Comment: Apple’s guidance suggests iPhone 8 will go on sale in September, with constrained supply
- Tim Cook says Apple is working on a ‘large project’ around autonomous systems
- Tim Cook: iPhone 8 rumors cause temporary dip, but that ‘bodes well for the future’
- Apple increasing production capacity for AirPods as availability issues persist
HomePod |
- HomePod display specs and RAM details found in pre-release firmware
- HomePod firmware reveals new interaction details, Accessibility support, more
Apple Watch |
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Logitech’s Slim Folio keyboard case for 2017 iPad never needs to be recharged [Video]
- Hands-on: The entry-level Mid-2017 5K iMac is a great deal with room for future growth [Video]
- How to create a bootable macOS High Sierra USB install drive [Video]
- Friday 5: ScreenFlow 7 adds dark mode, custom hotkeys, Intel Quick Sync support, and more [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #130 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s latest earnings results, the mistakenly published HomePod software, all the details it has revealed about the iPhone 8, and much more.