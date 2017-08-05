This week’s top stories: AAPL earnings, new iPhone 8 & HomePod details, next-gen Apple Watch info, & more

In this week’s top stories: Firmware from Apple’s HomePod speaker offers a slew of iPhone 8 details, AAPL reports its earnings for a strong Q3 2017, and reports offer insight on the next-generation Apple Watch. Read on for all of this week’s news…

Developers spent much of this week digging through firmware from Apple’s upcoming HomePod speaker. The HomePod runs a version of iOS 11 that seemingly includes a variety of hints as to upcoming iPhone features. For instance, the firmware offers a look at what could be the final front design for the iPhone 8, as well as details on face recognition, camera features, and more.

Naturally, the firmware also offers up some additional HomePod features, including interaction information and some hardware specifications.

AAPL this week also reported its Q3 2017 earnings. The company reported $45.4b in revenue and $8.72 profit from 41m iPhones, 11.4m iPads, and 4.29m Macs sold. The subsequent earnings call offered some information on Apple working with the Chinese government, manufacturing in the United States, AirPods availability, and its work with autonomous systems.

Meanwhile, a report from Bloomberg explained that the upcoming Apple Watch will offer support for cellular data, while another report said the device will offer an all-new form factor.

Happy Hour Podcast #130 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s latest earnings results, the mistakenly published HomePod software, all the details it has revealed about the iPhone 8, and much more.