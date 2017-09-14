Apple Online Store goes down ahead of iPhone 8, Apple TV 4K, and Apple Watch Series 3 preorders

The Apple Online Store has gone down this evening ahead of the preorder release of Apple’s latest products. Once the store comes back up, users will be able to preorder the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the Apple TV 4K, and the Apple Watch Series 3.
Like normal, Apple is teasing users that it’s busy updating the store and it encourages everyone to come back soon.”
We’re busy updating the Apple Store for you. Please check back soon.
The Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are slated to go up for pre-order at 12:01AM PT/3:01AM ET. While preorders begin today, the new iPhones and Apple Watch models will be officially available on Friday, September 22nd online and in Apple retail locations.
What do you plan to pick up when the Apple Online Store comes back up tonight? Personally, I’m planning to pickup the iPhone 8 Plus. Let us know your plans in the comments.
