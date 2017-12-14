Happy Hour Podcast 151 | Jony Ive’s design return, TV app deep dive, Apple buys Shazam

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss running a half marathon with Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods, Apple’s first Folio Case for iPhone X, Jony Ive returning to lead day-to-day design, a quick TV app review, Apple buying Shazam, HomeKit’s vulnerability and iOS 11.2.1, and the iMac Pro’s debut.

