Happy Hour Podcast 151 | Jony Ive’s design return, TV app deep dive, Apple buys Shazam

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss running a half marathon with Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods, Apple’s first Folio Case for iPhone X, Jony Ive returning to lead day-to-day design, a quick TV app review, Apple buying Shazam, HomeKit’s vulnerability and iOS 11.2.1, and the iMac Pro’s debut.
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Many iPhone users suffering from random reboots & crashes due to date/time bug affecting notifications
- Apple releases iOS 11.2 with date crashing fix, Apple Pay Cash included, other changes
- Apple Pay Cash now rolling out on iOS 11.2 for non-beta users
- How to set up and use Apple Pay Cash
- watchOS 4.2 for Apple Watch now available with Apple Pay Cash support
- AudioBridge for Mac lets you easily AirPlay to Sonos from any app
- Apple and Stanford begin Heart Study to detect irregular heart rhythms using Watch
- Apple mistakenly starts promoting Amazon Prime Video for Apple TV ahead of release [U]
- Amazon Prime Video app rolling out to Apple TV App Store
- Prime Video catches Apple TV up with smart TVs, but these two features are still missing
- Apple rebrands iTunes Movies with new @AppleTV account on Twitter
- tvOS 11.2 with new HDR and frame rate options now available for Apple TV 4K
- Apple TV 4K will support Dolby Atmos surround sound eventually, YouTube app doesn’t show 4K video
- Changes to Apple’s ‘Search Ads’ bring more options for developers
Sponsor:
