9to5Mac Happy Hour 166: Apple’s EDU iPad event, Apple Watch redesign rumors, iOS 11.3 release

This week Benjamin and Zac share thoughts on Apple’s March education event where the new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support was unveiled, new Apple Watch Series 4 rumors that claim a new design is coming with more screen, and the launch of iOS 11.3, watchOS 4.3, and other software updates.
- Win a HomeKit bundle from FIBARO & 9to5Mac [Giveaway]
- HomeKit Weekly: Using Automation to put sensors to work
- Live Blog: 9to5Mac coverage from inside Apple’s education event
- Apple unveils new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support + A10 Fusion chip at education event
- Apple announces new versions of iWork with Apple Pencil integration, built in book authoring
- Apple bringing Classroom to Mac, reveals new ClassKit framework coming in iOS 11.4 & Schoolwork app
- New spring 2018 Apple Watch bands and configurations now available
- KGI: New Apple Watch models later this year with new design, ~15% bigger display
- Apple launches new spring-inspired Leather Sleeve and Smart Cover colors for 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- Space gray Mac accessories now sold separately from iMac Pro
- Logitech announces $49 Crayon stylus, cheaper alternative to Apple Pencil
- How to use the new drawing & Smart Annotation features in Pages on iPad [Video]
- iOS 11.3 with new Animoji, iPhone throttling controls, much more coming today (U: Now available)
- watchOS 4.3 for Apple Watch coming today with iPhone Music control, smarter Siri watch face, more (U: Now available)
- Apple releasing first HomePod software update alongside iOS 11.3 today (U: Now available)
- Apple releases macOS 10.13.4 update for High Sierra with iMac Pro wallpaper, enhanced eGPU support
