9to5Mac Happy Hour 210: iOS 12.2 beta features, FaceTime bug debacle, iOS 13 rumors

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iOS 12.2 beta and the changes included, Apple’s FaceTime debacle and quarterly earnings results, plus iOS 13 rumors and much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Hosts:
Topics:
- Apple shares behind-the-scenes look at how ‘made on iPad Pro’ ads were created
- Apple reverses course, will now pay the winners of its ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’
- Apple releasing first iOS 12.2 and watchOS 5.2 developer betas today [U: Now available]
- What’s new in iOS 12.2 beta 1? [Video]
- Images show Apple preparing News app in iOS 12.2 for new magazine subscription service
- iOS 12.2 beta allows you to customize Downtime in Screen Time by days of the week
- Exclusive: iOS 12.2 includes ‘Hey Siri’ setup interface for rumored AirPods 2
- Apple News expanding to Canada with upcoming iOS 12.2 update
- iOS 12.2 beta includes references to four new iPad models, new iPod touch without Touch ID
- Apple registers new iPad models in Eurasian database ahead of rumored 10-inch iPad and iPad mini 5
- Developer demos what will be possible with HomeKit-connected AirPlay 2 Smart TVs
- Vizio begins SmartCast 3.0 TV beta testing with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support
- Major iPhone FaceTime bug lets you hear the audio of the person you are calling … before they pick up
- Apple says it has taken Group FaceTime offline in attempt to resolve calling exploit
- Woman claims she alerted Apple about FaceTime eavesdropping bug days ago, shares video evidence
- AAPL issues Q1 2019 earnings results with final revenue
- Apple to lower iPhone prices in some international markets that were most impacted by currency fluctuations
- Bloomberg reports iOS 13 will include Dark Mode & Live Photos revamp, 2019 iPhone with three cameras, more
- Apple Watch Activity Challenge returning February 8th with new animated stickers
