Mac: How to always allow downloads in Safari

- Jan. 3rd 2020 5:08 pm PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

The default privacy and security settings on Apple devices are definitely dialed in relatively high and while that’s a great default, you may want to customize yours to best suit your workflows. Follow along for how to always allow downloads in Safari for specific websites or even across the board.

The default setting for downloads from websites on Mac is for Safari to ask. That’s a nice approach for security and privacy but for specific websites you may trust and download from frequently, it’s handy to set Safari to always allow downloads without asking first.

Mac: How to always allow downloads in Safari

  1. Open Safari on your Mac
  2. Click Safari in the menu bar (top left corner) then choose Preferences…
  3. At the top of the window, click Websites
  4. Now on the left-hand sidebar click Downloads
  5. Click the Ask/Deny/Allow drop-down on the right-hand side next to sites to dial in your preferences
  6. Use When visiting other websites to change download settings for all websites

Here’s how these steps look:

Once you’ve opened Safari Preferences here’s what you’ll see in the Websites > Downloads section:

The three sections to look out for are Currently Open Websites, Configured Websites, and When visiting other websites.

How to always allow downloads in Safari walkthrough 1

As shown above, click the Allow, Ask, or Deny drop-down button to change your settings.

How to always allow downloads in Safari walkthrough 2

If you’re looking to change your Safari download preferences for all websites, click the drop-down at the bottom of the window next to When visiting other websites.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials: 

iPhone & iPad:

AirPods Pro:

Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Safari Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.