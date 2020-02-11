How to export your Apple Card transaction history as OFX files

Apple Card added support for exporting monthly statements as CSV files last month. Today, Apple continued expanding its data export options by adding support for OFX files. Read on as we detail how to export your Apple Card statements as OFX files.

Apple is promoting the new export options with a notification inside the Apple Card interface in the Wallet app. Apple touts that these options make it easy to gain access to your spend history and transaction data.

The OFX file type is less common than CSV, but still useful for many people looking to manage their financial data. OFX files, which stands for “Open Financial Exchange,” are commonly supported by financial management apps from companies like Inuit.

How to export Apple Card statements as OFX files

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone Tap your Apple Card Tap Card Balance Tap the monthly statement you want to export Choose the “Export Transactions” button

Now, you can share an OFC file of your Apple Card monthly statement just like you would share any other file on iOS.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Apple Watch:

iPhone & iPad:

AirPods Pro:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: