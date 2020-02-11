How to export your Apple Card transaction history as OFX files

Apple Card added support for exporting monthly statements as CSV files last month. Today, Apple continued expanding its data export options by adding support for OFX files. Read on as we detail how to export your Apple Card statements as OFX files.
Apple is promoting the new export options with a notification inside the Apple Card interface in the Wallet app. Apple touts that these options make it easy to gain access to your spend history and transaction data.
The OFX file type is less common than CSV, but still useful for many people looking to manage their financial data. OFX files, which stands for “Open Financial Exchange,” are commonly supported by financial management apps from companies like Inuit.
How to export Apple Card statements as OFX files
- Open the Wallet app on your iPhone
- Tap your Apple Card
- Tap Card Balance
- Tap the monthly statement you want to export
- Choose the “Export Transactions” button
Now, you can share an OFC file of your Apple Card monthly statement just like you would share any other file on iOS.
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
Apple Watch:
- Apple Watch: How to see your workout history and trends
- Apple Watch: How to see your heart rate history
- How to manually adjust the time on your Apple Watch
- How to reinstall deleted Apple Watch apps
- How to disable screenshots on Apple Watch
iPhone & iPad:
- iPhone: How to turn off Ultra Wideband chip to prevent background location tracking
- iPhone: How to turn off Live Photos for existing pictures
- iPhone: How to remove location data from photos and videos before sharing
- iPhone: 5 tips to declutter and organize apps, emails, messages, photos, more
- How to use the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad
- How to find out when your iPhone 11 camera is using Deep Fusion
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
AirPods Pro:
- Audio not working for one of your AirPods? Here’s how to fix it
- How to get AirPods Pro ear tip replacements
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.