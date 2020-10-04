This week’s top stories: iOS 14.2 emoji, debunking an iOS 14 conspiracy, iPhone 12 rumors, more

Oct. 4th 2020

In this week’s top stories: The latest rumors on the iPhone 12, new emoji coming with iOS 14.2, a major expansion of HomeKit and AirPlay 2, and debunking an iOS 14 conspiracy theory. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

Apple this week released the second developer and public betas of iOS 14.2. In addition to the previously known changes in iOS 14.2, the second beta also includes new emoji for users to choose from. In total, there are 117 new emoji coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users this year, with different skin tone options, new gender-inclusive options, and many others.

Check out all of the new emoji coming in iOS 14.2 in our full coverage right here.

In other news, iOS 14.2 also includes yet another indication that the iPhone 12 will ship without EarPods in the box. iOS has a radio frequency exposure disclaimer within the Settings app that includes safety warnings for users. In iOS 14.2, that warning has been updated to reference only “headphones” instead of “supplied headphones.” This is another small but notable piece of evidence that Apple could ditch the EarPods and wall charger with the iPhone 12 this year.

Roku announced that it will add support for Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2 platforms later this year. Roku says that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality will come to “select 4K Roku” later this year. Roku’s announcement is particularly notable because of the company’s popular lineup of set-top boxes that don’t require smart TV capabilities. More details are available in our detailed coverage.

Last but not least, a conspiracy theory being spread on Facebook and other social media platforms this week claims that iOS 14 widgets are actually serving as key loggers and stealing your iPhone data. This is unequivocally not true, and there are technical limitations and protections in place. Learn more in our full debunk right here

