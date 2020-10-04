This week’s top stories: iOS 14.2 emoji, debunking an iOS 14 conspiracy, iPhone 12 rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: The latest rumors on the iPhone 12, new emoji coming with iOS 14.2, a major expansion of HomeKit and AirPlay 2, and debunking an iOS 14 conspiracy theory. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
Apple this week released the second developer and public betas of iOS 14.2. In addition to the previously known changes in iOS 14.2, the second beta also includes new emoji for users to choose from. In total, there are 117 new emoji coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users this year, with different skin tone options, new gender-inclusive options, and many others.
Check out all of the new emoji coming in iOS 14.2 in our full coverage right here.
In other news, iOS 14.2 also includes yet another indication that the iPhone 12 will ship without EarPods in the box. iOS has a radio frequency exposure disclaimer within the Settings app that includes safety warnings for users. In iOS 14.2, that warning has been updated to reference only “headphones” instead of “supplied headphones.” This is another small but notable piece of evidence that Apple could ditch the EarPods and wall charger with the iPhone 12 this year.
Roku announced that it will add support for Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2 platforms later this year. Roku says that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality will come to “select 4K Roku” later this year. Roku’s announcement is particularly notable because of the company’s popular lineup of set-top boxes that don’t require smart TV capabilities. More details are available in our detailed coverage.
Last but not least, a conspiracy theory being spread on Facebook and other social media platforms this week claims that iOS 14 widgets are actually serving as key loggers and stealing your iPhone data. This is unequivocally not true, and there are technical limitations and protections in place. Learn more in our full debunk right here
iOS 14 |
- Apple releases iOS 14.0.1 with bug fixes for widgets, default app settings, more
- iOS 14: How to stop your AirPods automatically switching from iPhone to iPad
- PSA: No, iOS 14 widgets can’t secretly steal private info with your keyboard
- Apple releases iOS 14.2 beta 2, macOS Big Sur beta 9, and more to developers
- iOS 14.2 beta 2 adds new emoji including bubble tea, a transgender flag, ninjas, and more
- Apple releases second public beta of iOS 14.2 with new emoji and more
- Feature Request: Offer more iOS themes than just Light and Dark
- How to set up Apple Cash Family in iOS 14
iPhone |
- Everything we know about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 production at full-tilt: 24H operation, mandatory overtime, no holidays
- iOS 14.2 beta removes mention of included earbuds in iPhone box ahead of iPhone 12
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Series 3 users complain of random reboots, other bugs after updating to watchOS 7
- Apple Watch Series 3 vs Apple Watch SE: Which should you buy?
- Masimo escalates Apple Watch lawsuit after Series 6 debuts with blood oxygen sensor
- PSA: watchOS 7.1 beta doesn’t include new watch faces and Blood Oxygen app yet [U: Fixed]
iPad and Mac |
- Apple releases latest macOS Big Sur public beta
- Supply chain report affirms 12.9-inch iPad Pro with miniLED screen
- Craig Federighi explains how the Apple Pencil Scribble feature in iPadOS 14 was developed
Top Apple stories, retail |
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- The Apple Store online is now available in India
- Today at Apple and Girls Who Code hosting virtual Sisterhood Story Sessions in October
- QR codes bring helpful context to the Apple Store experience
Apps |
- These iOS 14 apps offer home screen widgets, App Clips, and much more
- Hands-on: Widgetsmith brings ultra-customizable widgets to your iOS 14 home screen
- How to give your iOS 14 home screen a custom aesthetic with unique app icons
- Smart Tasks app lets you easily organize your entire week, now with iOS 14 home screen widgets
- Sticky Widgets lets you put a virtual Post-It on your iPhone home screen
Apple TV |
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- [Update: PlayStation too] Report: Apple working with Microsoft to bring Apple TV app to Xbox consoles
- Apple TV+ acquires movie rights to ‘Cherry’ with Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo for $40 million
- iPad Air 4 benchmark results emerge on the web as Apple reportedly prepares A14 Apple TV
Top Apple stories, company |
- Judge expects Epic vs. Apple trial in July 2021, says Epic was ‘not honest’ with its tactics
- Apple updates Leadership webpage to add Greg Joswiak, change Phil Schiller’s title to Apple Fellow
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with iOS 14.2 beta 2 changes and features [Video]
- Hands-on with the top 10 watchOS 7 features for Apple Watch [Video]
- Review: Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by DEVONthink: Manage your documents the smart way on Mac and iOS. Get 10% off with code 9to5mac-2020.
October 02, 2020 – Apple Maps international update, more
–
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode:
YouTube site picture-in-picture video returns w/ iOS 14.0.1 – 9to5Google Apple launches the new detailed Apple Maps experience in the United Kingdom, Look Around in select cities James Bond bundles highlight new Apple weekend movie sale, more from $5 AirPods drop to $151 for a limited time from the usual $199 price tag 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) / Twitter
Enjoy the podcast?: Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily! Follow Chance: Twitter: @ChanceHMiller Follow Trevor: Twitter: @trevorjd14 Listen & Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Stitcher TuneIn Google Play
Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
- October 02, 2020 – Apple Maps international update, more
- October 01, 2020 – Apple TV app expanding, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: September 30, 2020 – iOS 14.2 with new emoji, iPhone 12 speculation
- September 29, 2020 – Apple vs Epic update, iOS 14 widgets
- September 28, 2020 – App Store changes, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit expansion
9to5Mac Watch Time |
Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Sponsored by HealthView: A powerful health and fitness dashboard for iPhone and Apple Watch. Try it for free.
Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+
–
Follow Zac: Instagram @apollozac Twitter @apollozac SpaceExplored.com Follow Anastasia: Twitter @a_folorunso NonTraditionalcast.com Follow 9to5Mac: Instagram @9to5mac Twitter @9to5mac Facebook YouTube.com/9to5Mac Listen & Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast RSS
Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!
- Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+
- Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models
- What's new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more
- watchOS 7 preview, Watchcast crossover, #WWDCRun
- A conversation on race with Ish ShaBazz (In memory of George Floyd)
9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Chargeasap: Preorder the Omega 200W or 100W GaN USB-C Charger for 55% off. And enter our MacBook Pro giveaway!
Sponsored by Fundrise: Welcome to the future of real estate investing.
Sponsored by CleanMyMac X: Learn more about CleanMyMac X and download it for free at macpaw.app/happyhour
9to5Mac Happy Hour 297: AirPods Spatial Audio, iOS 14.2 emoji, Apple TV on Xbox
–
Follow Zac Hall @apollozac Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo Subscribe
Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBlWlb1mECk&t=2136s
- 9to5Mac Happy Hour 297: AirPods Spatial Audio, iOS 14.2 emoji, Apple TV on Xbox
- iOS 14 mania, Apple Watch Series 6 experience, iPhone 12 naming
- Apple Watch Series 6 & SE, iPad 8 and iPad Air 4 event
- Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad event expectations
- iOS 13.7 released, two new Apple Watch models, Apple TV+ AR
Stacktrace Podcast |
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by DEVONthink: Manage your documents the smart way on Mac and iOS. Get 10% off with code 9to5mac-2020.
103: “Widgets are data”
–
Download MP3
Hosts:
Gui on Twitter: @_inside John on Twitter: @johnsundell
Links
Chibi Studio’s intro clip with Spatial Audio support See Amazon Luna No, iOS 14 widgets can’t secretly steal private info with your keyboard Different flavors of view models in Swift Swift on Windows DirectX
Subscribe: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.
iOS and macOS updates with DataJAR
–
Links mentioned in this episode
DataJAR
Connect with Bradley
Twitter LinkedIn
Listen and Subscribe
Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify Pocket Casts Castro RSS
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.