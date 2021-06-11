9to5Mac Happy Hour 333: iOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS Monterey, and tvOS 15 impressions

- Jun. 11th 2021 3:41 pm PT

This week 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Zac break down everything that happened at this week’s WWDC keynote, with first impressions of iOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey — as well as Apple’s latest announcements in the health, fitness, and smart home space.

