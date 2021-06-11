This week 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Zac break down everything that happened at this week’s WWDC keynote, with first impressions of iOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey — as well as Apple’s latest announcements in the health, fitness, and smart home space.
WWDC
- Roundup: Here are six things Apple didn’t announce during WWDC 2021
- Apple reveals 12 winners of the 2021 Apple Design Awards, including Carrot Weather, Pok Pok Playroom, and League of Legends
- M1X MacBook Pro referenced in metadata for Apple’s WWDC YouTube video
watchOS 8
- Hands-on: watchOS 8 brings major always-on display upgrades for third-party and Apple apps
- Apple sets Apple Watch Activity Challenge for International Day of Yoga later this month
- Apple releases watchOS 8 beta 1 to developers
- watchOS 8 for Apple Watch brings Photos improvements, mindfulness features, multiple timers, more
iOS 15
- Hands-on: iOS 15 brings an all-new Weather app with maps, animations, and more
- Hands-on: Here’s how iPhone’s Live Text OCR works in iOS 15
- iOS 15 tidbits: AirPrint overhaul, live locations in Find My, more
- iOS 15: Here’s everything new in FaceTime
- Hands-on: Here’s how the new iPhone Focus mode works in iOS 15
iPadOS 15
- How to install the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 developer betas
- iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey bring Low Power Mode to iPad and Mac, here’s how to enable it
- iPadOS 15 coming to all iPads supported by iPadOS 14 this fall, here’s the full list
- Translate app coming to iPadOS 15 with system-wide translations
macOS Monterey
- Here’s how to install the macOS Monterey developer beta
- Apple exec goes in-depth on Shortcuts for Mac in ‘Mac Power Users’ podcast interview
- Hands-on: macOS 12 brings new ‘Object Capture’ API for creating 3D models using iPhone camera
- macOS Monterey enhances iPhone and iPad apps on M1 Macs with full-screen video, Apple Pay, more
tvOS
- Apple details how Spatial Audio works on Apple TV with tvOS 15
- Comment: Apple almost forgot about tvOS 15, but here’s everything new
- Apple announces updates to tvOS: SharePlay, “Hey Siri”, more
Swift/xCode
- Apple engineer talks new Swift features and more in podcast interview following WWDC21
- Apple to begin releasing AirPods Pro firmware betas to developers
- Potential evidence of updated Intel-powered Mac Pro surfaces in Xcode beta
- tvOS 15 lets you sign in to apps using Face ID on your iPhone
