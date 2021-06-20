This week’s top stories: Beats Studio Buds announced, iOS 15 tidbits, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially unveils the new Beats Studio Buds, more iOS 15 tidbits emerge, Apple Watch Series 7 rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
Beats Studio Buds
After several weeks of rumors, the Beats Studio Buds truly wireless earbuds were officially released this week. They are priced at $149.99 with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, USB-C charging, and more. You can order them now on Amazon for arrival later in June.
For more details on the stem-less Beats Studio Buds, be sure to check out our full review right here.
Apple Watch Series 7
A new report from Bloomberg this week shed additional light on what to expect from the Apple Watch Series 7 update coming later this year. According to Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature thinner bezels around the display, a faster processor, and upgraded ultra-sideband technology.
Apple was reportedly aiming to include a body temperature sensor as well, but that feature may have been delayed until the 2022 watch.
Apple Back to School promo
On Thursday, Apple launched its annual Back to School promotion in the United States and Canada. Customers can get a free pair of AirPods bundled with the purchase of eligible Mac and iPad purchases from now until September 27.
Across both iPad and Mac deals, you are saving a total of $159. Learn more in our full coverage here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Hands-on: Here’s how iPhone’s Live Text OCR works in iOS 15
- Hands-on: How to set up the new notification summary feature in iOS 15
- iOS 15 update choice could mean big changes in iOS 16 – Macworld
- Apple releases iOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS 11.5 beta 3 to developers
- How iOS 15 will make your iPhone even more useful with SharePlay, Find My upgrades, and more
- Pirated movies and TV shows app, disguised as Sudoku game, climbs App Store charts [update: gone]
- Apple releases iOS 12.5.4 for older iPhones with ‘important security updates’
- Pokémon UNITE for iOS: monsters available, release date, rule-set, more
- Concept Part 1: What we’d like to see next year in iOS 16, and why we’re talking about it now
iPhone |
- Criminals in Brazil are stealing people’s iPhones to access bank accounts, not resell the devices
- Apple debuts 3 new summer colors for iPhone 12 silicone case
Apple Watch |
- Apple execs talk Apple Watch, AirPods health and fitness monitoring, more in new interviews
- Images show unreleased Apple Watch Series 5 Edition in a black ceramic finish
- Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 7 to feature thinner bezels around screen, Ultra Wideband, faster processor
Apple TV and HomePod |
- Sonos urges regulation of big tech, criticizes Apple’s plans to open Siri to third-parties using HomePod
- Comment: tvOS 15 is a small update, but it brings two important new features to Apple TV
Mac |
- Hands-on: Here’s a first look at how FaceTime works in a web browser
- Customers complain about M1 iMac being shipped with crooked stand
- Here’s what we know about Apple’s plans for the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR
- Apple drops price of AppleCare+ for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, with an extra discount for M1
iPad |
- Files app on iPadOS 15 now has a progress bar, partial NTFS support, more
- Apple promotes new iPad Pro with a ‘The Little Mermaid’ parody [Video]
- Comment: Despite what Apple says, my next computer won’t be an iPad Pro
- Apple execs address iPadOS 15, talk multitasking, Universal Control, and more in interview
- macOS virtualization on iPad Pro would turn it into a powerful enterprise computer
- iPadOS 15: Hands-on with Apple’s Weather app for iPad
Beats Studio Buds |
- Beats Studio Buds now official: ANC, Transparency mode, and more for $150
- Here’s how Beats Studio Buds compare against AirPods and AirPods Pro
- Review: Beats Studio Buds pack an impressive punch in a compact design
Apple Stores |
- Today at Apple celebrates Black Music Month in sessions with the National Museum of African American Music
AAPL Company |
- Congress to vote on new antitrust package that wants zero Apple pre-installed apps on the iPhone
- Poll: Do you like the new Safari design in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey?
- Apple launches Back to School student offer: free AirPods with iPad and Mac purchases
- Comment: Here’s why you should wait on Apple’s Back to School promotion
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by iMazing: 9to5Mac readers can download iMazing for 30% off for a limited time with code WWDC21.
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 18, 2021 – AppleCare+ changes, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 17, 2021 – Apple Back to School promo, iOS 15 tidbits
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 16, 2021 – Apple Health roadmap, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 15, 2021 – Apple TV+ trial, iOS 12.5.4 update
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 14, 2021 – Beats Studio Buds, Apple Watch Series 7 rumor
9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |
This week 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Zac discuss the long-awaited release of Apple Podcast Subscriptions, Spatial Audio in Apple Music, the new Beats Studio Buds, and rumors about upcoming new Apple devices.
- Sponsored by WALTR PRO for Mac: Make it easy to transfer virtually any file (in any format) to your iPhone, iPad, iPod and now, HomePod. Get 30% off now.
- Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
- Sponsored by Mint Mobile: To get your new wireless plan for just $15 a month and get the plan shipped to your door for FREE go to MintMobile.com/HappyHour.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast |
John and Rambo dive much deeper into some of the key new APIs and system features that were announced at WWDC21, including SharePlay, ShazamKit, Swift’s new concurrency system, and what’s new in Xcode 13. Also, debugging low-level crashes, and tips for getting started with app development.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.
Sponsored by DEVONthink 3: Manage documents the smart way on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple @ Work listeners get 10% off with this link.
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.