This week’s top stories: Beats Studio Buds announced, iOS 15 tidbits, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially unveils the new Beats Studio Buds, more iOS 15 tidbits emerge, Apple Watch Series 7 rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Beats Studio Buds

After several weeks of rumors, the Beats Studio Buds truly wireless earbuds were officially released this week. They are priced at $149.99 with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, USB-C charging, and more. You can order them now on Amazon for arrival later in June.

For more details on the stem-less Beats Studio Buds, be sure to check out our full review right here.

Apple Watch Series 7

A new report from Bloomberg this week shed additional light on what to expect from the Apple Watch Series 7 update coming later this year. According to Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature thinner bezels around the display, a faster processor, and upgraded ultra-sideband technology.

Apple was reportedly aiming to include a body temperature sensor as well, but that feature may have been delayed until the 2022 watch.

Apple Back to School promo

On Thursday, Apple launched its annual Back to School promotion in the United States and Canada. Customers can get a free pair of AirPods bundled with the purchase of eligible Mac and iPad purchases from now until September 27.

Across both iPad and Mac deals, you are saving a total of $159. Learn more in our full coverage here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

