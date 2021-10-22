9to5Mac Happy Hour 352: New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro unleashed at the October Apple event

This week on Happy Hour, Benjamin and Zac break down everything that was announced at the October 2021 Apple event, including the bizarre Apple Music Voice Plan, new AirPods and HomePod mini colors. But the stars of the show are the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro sporting the latest-generation Apple Silicon chips.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Apple Music

HomePod mini and AirPods 3

M1 Pro/Max

New 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros

