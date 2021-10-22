9to5Mac Happy Hour 352: New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro unleashed at the October Apple event

This week on Happy Hour, Benjamin and Zac break down everything that was announced at the October 2021 Apple event, including the bizarre Apple Music Voice Plan, new AirPods and HomePod mini colors. But the stars of the show are the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro sporting the latest-generation Apple Silicon chips.
Apple Music
- Apple launches new $5 ‘Voice Plan’ for accessing Apple Music exclusively with Siri
- Cheaper Apple Music: What is the Apple Music Voice Plan?
HomePod mini and AirPods 3
- AirPods 3 improvements include better in-ear detection
- Apple cuts AirPods 2 price to $129 following introduction of redesigned AirPods 3
- AirPods 3 pricing and availability: From $179, pre-order from today
- Apple unveils HomePod mini in new colors: yellow, blue, and orange
M1 Pro/Max
- Geekbench shows M1 Max offers up to 181% faster graphics than previous 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Apple unveils next-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for new Macs
- New M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro support up to four external displays
New 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros
- Here’s how the new 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro compare to other MacBook models
- Comment: Why the worst thing about the MacBook Pro is good news for everyone
- MacBook Pro SD card slot supports UHS-II, but not UHS-III or SD Express
- New MacBook Pro tidbits: size and weight, benchmarks, HDMI 2.0 limitations, more
- Apple announces 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro: new design, display notch, 120Hz, M1 Pro chip, HDMI, MagSafe, more
