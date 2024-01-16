These are the best CarPlay apps for iPhone

CarPlay is Apple’s feature that brings communication and entertainment functions to the built-in screen in your car using iPhone apps. The feature appears on a lot of aftermarket displays and new cars that you can buy today.
As CarPlay support is now available from most manufacturers, we’re also seeing more CarPlay apps. Once you install these apps on your iPhone, they appear on your CarPlay-enabled display when you connect your iPhone. Read on for the growing list of iPhone apps that support CarPlay.
Apple apps
- Phone (Favorites, Recents, Contacts, Keypad, Voicemail)
- Music (Apple Music including Beats 1)
- Maps (Search, POI’s, Navigation, Nearby, Lane Guidance, ETA sharing)
- Messages (Create, read, reply over Siri)
- News+ (Listen to audio stories for Apple News subscribers)
- Now Playing (This will show audio content from any iPhone app similar to iOS’s Control Center)
- Podcasts (Also works with Siri)
- Books (Since iOS 8.4 for playing audiobooks)
- Calendar (Since iOS 13 for viewing current and upcoming events, including addresses)
- Settings (Since iOS 13 for controlling Do Not Disturb While Driving, Light and Dark Mode, and Siri Suggestions)
- Dashboard (A new addition to the Home Screen since iOS 13, includes tiles for navigation, favorite locations, now playing audio, Siri Suggestions, and calendar events)
Audiobooks & Reading
- Audible
- Audio Books by AudioBooks.com
- Blinkist
- Bookmate
- Google Play Books
- Instapaper
- Kobo Books
- Libby, by OverDrive
- Scribd
- Walmart eBooks
Communication apps
EV charging and parking
Food apps
Music
- Amazon Music
- Berliner Philharmoniker
- Dash Radio
- Deezer Music
- Doppler
- LiveOne Music
- Mixcloud
- Plexamp
- Radio Deejay
- SiriusXM Radio
- SongCapsule
- Spotify
- Tidal
- VLC
- VOX
- YouTube Music
Navigation apps
- 2GIS
- DoorDash – Dasher (Pilot in select markets)
- ETA
- Google Maps
- HERE WeGo Maps & Navigation
- InRoute
- My Porsche
- NAVER Map
- Rever Motorcycle GPS & Rides
- Roads by Porsche
- Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps
- TomTom GO Navigation
- Uber – Driver (Limited functionality)
- Waze
- Weather on the Way mixes weather forecasts with route planning
News & Sports
Podcasts
Other
