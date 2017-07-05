Apple releases sixth iOS 10.3.3 + macOS 10.12.6 betas

Apple has released the sixth iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Apple has also released the sixth macOS 10.12.6 beta. The beta version only includes new wallpapers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and no other visible changes, although the release may be the last bug fix update for devices not able to run iOS 11.
Sony A6500
iOS 10.3.3 and macOS 10.12.6 are currently only available in developer and public beta, although the sixth beta release strongly suggests a release to all users is likely coming soon.
iOS 11 is also currently in both developer and public beta so users can test major new features like drag-and-drop on new iPads before the official release later this fall.
For more stories on iOS 11, check out our continuing coverage:
- How to move multiple iPhone Home screen apps icons on iOS 11 using drag and drop [Video]
- Top 10 QR codes supported by iOS 11
- Podcasts in iOS 11: Interface updates, support for seasons & cleaner titles, Podcast Analytics, more
- Health in iOS 11 & watchOS 4: Diabetes management, insulin delivery, CoreBluetooth, new Workout data & more
- New for Accessibility: ‘Smart Invert Colors’ in iOS 11, macOS onscreen keyboard, text & photo detection for VoiceOver & more
- iOS 11’s new ‘Smart Invert Colors’ is the closest thing to Dark Mode yet
- iOS 11 lets you scan a router’s QR code to quickly join a network
- iOS 11’s new HEIF/HEVC camera formats will save you 50% on storage
- How to enable screen recording on iOS 11 without a computer
- App Store now requires developers to use official API to request app ratings, disallows custom prompts
- iOS 11 allows you to delete rarely-used apps but retain their settings and data
- Apple opening up (some) access to the iPhone’s NFC chip in iOS 11
- Easily share your WiFi with friends on iOS 11, automatically sends passwords to nearby devices
- iOS 11 allows you to play FLAC files, albeit in a clunky way
- 32-bit apps will not launch on iOS 11
- iOS 11 brings Next/Previous Track controls to individual AirPods